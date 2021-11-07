View PlayStation Store releases November 7-13, 2021

Facebook

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4, PS5) – November 9th

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Jurassic World Evolution, one of Frontier’s greatest hits. The game includes an immersive new narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World movie franchise, exciting new features, four amazing game modes, and an improved and expanded roster of awesome dinosaurs.

Airborne Kingdom (PS4, PS5) – November 9th

Airborne Kingdom is an air city building and management game. Embark on a journey as a small kingdom to expand its population, researching new technologies and buildings, and forging alliances with earthly kingdoms. Each journey will start on a unique procedural generated map covering three distinct areas with 12 cities to discover. Soar through the skies as you complete missions, gather and manage resources, and work to keep your kingdom balanced both literally and in service of the needs and desires of your workers. Ultimately, it’s up to you to unite all the realms into a single alliance guided by the legendary Airborne Realm.

Blue Reflection: Second Light (PS4) – November 9th

Blue Reflection: Second Light follows the adventures of three students – Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo and Yuki Kinjou – who find themselves transported to a mysterious floating gym, searching for clues to find their way back home, with only their names as memories . One day, a path that leads to a new land appears, but when the three protagonists set out to unravel the mystery, they are faced with a series of deadly monsters. By fighting demonic creatures, they unlock unknown powers that only seem to deepen the enigmatic nature of their surroundings. Throughout the adventure, the three friends cooperate and strive to make their everyday life as rich and fun as possible. As they spend every day trapped in this uncharted world, the characters’ true feelings and personalities will be revealed, and as their bonds deepen, they acquire new strengths and abilities.

The Pretty Odd Bunny (PS4, PS5) – November 9th

Pretty Odd Bunny is a sneaky 2D platformer about a rabbit who loves to eat pigs. You’ll play as a red-eyed bunny and help him reach the pig at the end of the levels without letting other bunnies see you! Find the right way through the levels so your bunny friends don’t see you. They do not approve of your food choices and will try to stop you if they see your intentions. Walk, run and jump into a colorful yet dangerous world full of beautiful graphics and smooth animations. Created frame by frame with love and passion. Explore over 80 levels in 4 unique worlds, collect hidden coins, unlock extra challenges with cute characters, gruesome action, blood, and lots of chopped pig heads.

890B (PS4) – November 10th

In the near future, intense pollution has left the Earth uninhabitable and now it’s up to you to find a solution. Take on the role of Noah, a scientist tasked with locating a new planet with features similar to our own. Explore a research laboratory, find useful articles, solve a series of puzzles and make choices that will determine your destiny and that of humanity. 890B is a vertical 3D adventure with a minimalist, yet stimulating and impactful story, which mainly depends on the player’s actions. The task at hand is daunting and your successes and failures will lead to different outcomes. Will you manage to save humanity or will it succumb to extinction?

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PS4, PS5) – November 11th

Winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim celebrates 10 years of adventure in stunning detail. The Anniversary Edition includes a decade of content: the critically acclaimed core game and Skyrim Special Edition add-ons, plus over 500 unique pieces of Creation Club content such as quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells. With creations and mods, there’s so much more to discover.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS4, PS5) – November 11th

Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the original trilogy of classics that gave Grand Theft Auto its name: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. They’ve been updated for the next generation with improvements in every aspect, including brighter lighting, more realistic environments, high-quality textures, increased rendering distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style aiming and controls, and much more. We’ve breathed new life into these nostalgic worlds, with a whole new level of detail.

My Singing Monsters Playground (PS4) – November 11th

Set in multiple locations across the world of My Singing Monsters, players can explore their favorite islands for the first time and see them come to life in a 3D world. With three different modes and over 20 games to compete, My Singing Monsters Playground is packed with fun for friends and families of all ages to discover.

Treasures of the Aegean (PS4, PS5) – November 11th

Join parkour master Marie Taylor and treasure hunter James Andrew in a historical action thriller, revealing the secrets of a forgotten realm (Minoan civilization) that is tragically trapped in an eternal time lapse. Explore a handcrafted, non-linear open world, retrieve valuable relics, map the lost island, and collect new clues with every lapse to complete an ancient prophecy. Solve the riddles and mysteries that enraged the old Gods, in an adventure to prevent history from repeating itself forever.

gravitational (PS VR) – November 11th

Gravitational is an award-winning VR physics-based puzzle game set in a utopian future in which large corporations are racing to develop ‘gravitational travel and control’ systems. Systems that will revolutionize the world. Playing as Sebastian, a scientist at GraviCorp, you are at the center of a massive incident resulting from the main core’s collapse. It’s up to Sebastian to control the incident and avoid a catastrophe. Facing challenges in inaccessible places and understanding the conflicts and traumas experienced by Sebastian, you travel the world in Sebastian’s wheelchair, discovering and also mastering movement and puzzle solving in ‘Zero Gravity’.

Gynoug (PS4, PS5) – November 12th

Originally released on Mega Drive, fans of this beastly shooter, known there as Wings of Wor, will soon be able to experience, like everyone else, this unmissable title on the latest consoles. This heavyweight comes to burst with utter destruction and action that will light up your screens. It may appear on the surface to be another hellish horizontal scrolling game, but the gameplay factor and challenge are unsurpassed.

epic chef (PS4) – November 12th

Epic Chef is a culinary adventure with a focus on narrative and will follow the journey of Zest, a novice chef in the city of Ambrosia, the culinary capital of Concordia. In his quest to be the best cook in the kingdom, Zest will have to prove his ability with several dynamic recipes that can lead to over 1000 dishes, all made with unique Concordia ingredients. The title will feature several culinary battles, a whole story of Zest’s walk, a management system for the protagonist’s village and all the exploration of Ambrosia in the gastronomic field.

Battlefield 2042 (PS4, PS5) – November 12th

*Early access via Gold and Deluxe. Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the franchise’s flagship all-out war. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt to dynamic battlefields to overcome them with the help of your squad and a state-of-the-art arsenal. With a capacity of 128 on PlayStation 5 and 64 on PlayStation 4, Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale across massive battlefields. Players will come across multiple experiences in elaborate versions of Conquest and Break, Battlefield Portal – a new community-driven platform where players can create, share and discover unexpected battles from the iconic past, present and future of Battlefield – , plus Battlefield Hazard Zone – an intense, squad-focused survival experience where every bullet, every conflict and every decision counts!

note: It is noteworthy that, as Sony does not release an official list, we do not officially know what will come to PlayStation Store. That said, above is what we found by researching the subject. It is likely that we will have a few more releases during the week, and there is also a chance that the above games will be postponed without notice.