Vitor Guedes: ‘Renato Augusto doesn’t fit a fake 9. He’s a midfielder’ – 11/07/2021

The victory over Fortaleza, yesterday (6), was important for Corinthians in the fight for a spot in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The winning goal, scored by Cantillo, came in the final stretch of the game, after substitutions that changed the panorama of the match.

On Corinthians Live, broadcast by UOL Sport after Timão’s games, Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone criticized the option of coach Sylvinho in calling the team with Renato Augusto as center forward.

“It’s boring to be a ready-made engineer, but we’ve been talking… I said this in the last live. You’re watching, it’s live. Renato Augusto is not a fake 9. Sylvinho is not Guardiola. Renato Augusto is half. he [Renato Augusto] of 9… he [Sylvinho] kills Renato Augusto, who stops being a midfielder and does nothing. It overloads Giuliano and the team does nothing. Jô entered at 29 in the second half. On the 29th of the second half, Renato came to the middle, Corinthians kicked a ball into the crossbar with Renato Augusto, Giuliano lost a goal, Mosquito lost a goal, Roger Guedes lost a goal, and the goal was scored by Corinthians. Corinthians did more in 15 minutes than they did in the entire game for an obvious reason: they put a 9 instead of a 9”, said Vitor Guedes.

“Jô had already gone in well against Chapecoense. Despite the fans picking on him, he moved the team, and today again. He entered and gave the pass to Cantillo, who had just joined. Cantillo, Mosquito and Jô, who entered the second half, improved the Corinthians team. Not that Renato Augusto was bad, but he’s not 9. He played for five minutes in his position and played much more than in the rest of the game,” he added.

Ricardo Perrone, columnist for UOL Sport, agreed with his teammate and warned that Sylvinho has to seek the best performance from the players. In addition, he pointed out that, with Renato Augusto in ‘false 9’, Timão loses in midfield.

“I agree with everything. There are two great truths that this game leaves behind: Renato can’t play a fake 9 and Mosquito has to start. At the moment, he’s the one playing better. And Renato… Do you know what it looks like? The impression I have is that, in Sylvinho’s mind, the team is in the first phase of the São Paulo Championship and he says: ‘There’s time for the boy then he’ll learn to play fake 9. There’s the first phase, until the end of the he learned the championship. Sylvinho, he doesn’t have time, he has to fight for this place at Libertadores, he has to put the guys to play where each one plays better. the midfield. Put the guy who is very good at passing up front, and who will pass? Then he has to move the whole team in the second half. I think this is already very clear and there is no reason to insist”, he pointed out .

Perrone then read chat messages and some fans agreed with the explanations of the journalists in the live. “What we said here, is what the fans are seeing. I can’t understand what Sylvinho’s difficulty is in seeing these things. These are obvious things,” stated Perrone.

Vitor Guedes, then, recalled the change in the team’s posture after the substitutions: “Renato Augusto in the middle already improves the Corinthians team a lot.”

Perrone completed his partner’s reasoning: “We just have to see what happened when he put Renato Augusto in the middle. It looked like another team. When he puts Renato there, things change completely. And without Renato, it’s desperate to leave With the ball. So much so that João Victor, defender, had to leave, distribute. Let’s remember the final minutes, but we have to remember how the game started, with Fortaleza pushing and Corinthians unable to make their main weapon, the short pass. I think Jô is a good weapon for the second half, but the way the thing is painting there, put it on to start the game and see what happens,” he asked.

Vitor Guedes, then, emphasized that it is possible to play without a center forward and recalled that Corinthians has already had important achievements using this scheme.

“Corinthians was champion of the Brazilian Nationals in 2011 and of the Libertadores in 2012. In 2011, Liedson was very important in the campaign. In 2012, he was half knee and couldn’t play the entire game, he lost his position. But Tite didn’t invent Danilo in fake 9, Alex in fake 9, he played without 9. Emerson played on the left, Jorge Henrique on the right, and Danilo and Alex, each time there was one. play without 9, doesn’t lose a guy there. And if you need 9, put someone in position. And besides, the guy plays a lot in the middle. Which team in Brazil today has a Renato Augusto to give up the role of 8? “he asked.

