Vitória has “climate” between players and fans of Fluminense at Maracanã and reverberates in the networks | Rio de Janeiro

the goal David Braz’s savior 50 minutes into the 2nd half it decreed an important victory for Fluminense over Sport, but it also triggered an unusual “climate” among players and fans in Maracanã and on the internet. The episode included the absence of celebration by the athletes near the fans, Lucca’s gestures and accusations against Marcos Felipe, who responded through social networks.

It should be noted that, unlike the games against Fortaleza and Atlético-GO at home, the Tricolor crowd, present in about 3.5 thousand people, sang and supported the team almost during the 90 minutes. The exceptions had been a shy boo after the end of the 1st time and Lucca shortly after the attacker’s entry.

However, around the 49th minute of the 2nd half, with the persistence of 0-0 on the scoreboard, the fans, already expecting another stumbling block at home, started shouting “team without shame”. Screams turned into an explosion of joy a few seconds later by the winning goal.

And the celebration of the players ended up generating some noise between the team and the fans. The goal was scored in the goal near the northern sector of Maracanã, on the opposite side from where most of the Flu fans were, the southern sector.

On social networks, a video was circulated showing what Lucca would be like, the only one that the fans took to their feet in the game, gesturing towards the stands after the goal, as if they were letting off steam.

Another video that circulated was of a man, who was in the lower ring of the south sector, accusing Marcos Felipe of having complained about the fans. A profile that had criticized the goalkeeper shared the video.

Marcos Felipe defended himself on social networks and said that his complaint was directed to a specific fan, who was cursing him throughout the game.

After the final whistle, another scene caught the eye. The players gathered in the center of the field and didn’t go until the stands thanked the fans, as is common (although not the rule) in home victories. The behavior resulted in some boos and also reverberated on social networks. Despite the episode, the fans celebrated the victory for a few more minutes before leaving Maracanã for good.

Fluminense returns to the field this Tuesday, against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The reunion with the fans is next Sunday, 11/14, at Maracanã, against Palmeiras.

