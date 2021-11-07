Você Escala: Grêmio fans want Campaz in place of Thiago Santos and Vanderson at Gre-Nal | Guild

Most of the Grêmio fans want to see Campaz in midfield and Vanderson on the right-back at Gre-Nal this Saturday, in Beira-Rio, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. At least this is what indicates the most scaled team by the tricolors on the Você Escala platform, from ge .

The ideal team for the derby chosen by the fans had: Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Rafinha; Lucas Silva, Villasanti and Campaz; Douglas Costa, Ferreira and Borja.

The Colombian midfielder was the third most chosen by the fans, present in 2,201 teams, only behind Geromel (2,383) and Douglas Costa (2,366). Vanderson, on the other hand, was present in 1,625 teams.

The ideal lineup chosen by fans is very similar to the one coach Vagner Mancini should send to the field. The main difference is that Villasanti – and not Thiago Santos, as the fans prefer – must lose his place in midfield for the entry of Campaz.

On the sides, fans prefer Vanderson on the right side and Rafinha on the left. But the tendency is for the coach to keep Rafinha on the right and Cortez on the left, as used against Atlético-MG. Vanderson runs outside.

Gre-Nal 434 will be played at 7pm this Saturday, in Beira-Rio. Inter is fighting for a place in next year’s Libertadores and has 41 points, in 7th position. Penultimate placed with 26 points, Grêmio fights to avoid relegation.

