Você Escala: Inter fans prefer more offensive team with Mauricio for Gre-Nal | International

Most of the Inter fans would like to see a more offensive team with Mauricio in the team at Gre-Nal this Saturday, in Beira-Rio, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. At least this is what indicates the most scaled team by the Colorados on the Você Escala platform, from ge .

The ideal team for the derby chosen by the fans had: Daniel, Moisés, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Saravia; Rodrigo Dourado, Edenilson and Taison; Mauricio, Patrick and Yuri Alberto.

See too

+ Inter x Grêmio: see where to watch, Gre-Nal lineups and more

+ Colorados Remember the “Gre-Nal of Execution” in 2004

1 of 1 You Escala: Inter’s fans’ favorite team — Photo: ge You Escala: Inter’s fans’ favorite team — Photo: ge

Mauricio was only the 11th most voted, present in 642 teams, but was ahead of Rodrigo Lindoso, the probable holder in the derby. The most voted was Yuri Alberto, with 1,446 lineups, followed by Edenilson (1434) and Taison (1418).

Regarding the team that Diego Aguirre should send to the field, there are three main differences. In recovery from injury, goalkeeper Daniel goes out and Marcelo Lomba comes in in his place. Lindoso will form the pair of defensive midfielders with Rodrigo Dourado.

In the lineup of the fans, the full-backs are inverted, but Saravia has a guaranteed presence on the right, while Moisés is recovering from an injury and is doubtful on the left. If he can’t act, Paulo Victor should win a spot on the team.

Gre-Nal 434 will be played at 7pm this Saturday, in Beira-Rio. Inter is fighting for a place in next year’s Libertadores and has 41 points, in 7th position. Penultimate placed with 26 points, Grêmio fights to avoid relegation.

The most climbed by Inter fans: