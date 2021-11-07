VW Gol surpasses R$90 thousand and T-Cross goes to R$151 thousand; see prices

As usual in recent months, the table of Volkswagen has been updated and features higher prices in November. O Goal, for example – which was once called a popular car – again it got more expensive in all finishing versions and now exceeds R$90 thousand with a complete package of options. Among the models, however, the T-Cross, which has already jumped to R$ 151,090 in the top-of-the-line model.

And that’s not all. Besides them, Voyage and Saveiro also were discharged this month. The sedan, which was close to R$100 thousand, has already surpassed this mark when the customer chooses to add all the options. In the case of Saveiro, the increase of R$ 2,400 in the entry configuration (Robust, single cabin) took the pickup from R$ 70,990 to R$ 73,390, an additional R$ 2,400. For the top-of-the-line model, Cross, VW asks for R$ 111,690. Increase of nothing symbolic R$ 4,300.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Before detailing prices and versions, it is worth remembering that, according to the Car Journal has been reporting, the reason indicated by the automakers for the high values ​​is the semiconductor crisis and the high dollar – quoted, this Friday, at R$ 5.52. The reason for the increase to be practiced also for cars manufactured in Brazil is the import of parts and components. And it should be noted that the readjustments do not give ride to any changes in visual, mechanics or equipment list.

Readjustments

In the 1.0 MPI entry version, the Gol jumped to R$67,790 after rising by R$2,200. In the 1.6 MSI model with manual transmission, it went from R$72,790 to R$75,250 – an increase of R$2,460. Finally, the top-of-the-line model (automatic MSI), with a high of R$ 2,700, now costs R$ 83,390. If the customer chooses the complete urban package (R$7,430) and metallic painting, the price reaches R$92,430.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

In case of Voyage, the entry-level 1.0 MPI model is now worth R$78,490 – before, R$75,950. The manual 1.6 MSI configuration went from R$81,090 to R$83,800 (R$2,710 more). The 1.6 variant with automatic transmission, however, starts at R$91,290 against the R$88,290 charged so far. Not to mention that, in addition to the high of R$3,000, the compact sedan can reach R$100,330 with the optional packages included.

And if you thought this brought the brothers’ hatch and sedan closer together Pole and Virtues, you are wrong. After all, the pair also registered an increase in prices.

With production reduced to just one shift at the factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Polo and Virtus, at first, start to cost, respectively, from R$ 70,650 (increase of R$ 2,220) and R$ 89,240 (increase) of BRL 2,880).

Compared to high-end settings, resetting is even more daunting. It’s BRL 5,500 more in the Polo GTS (BRL 131,690) and BRL 4,800 extra in the Virtus GTS (BRL 137,890).

Volkswagen/Disclosure

T-Cross goes up almost R$7,000

On line 2022, presented in september, the Volkswagen T-Cross it retired the manual gearbox and, accordingly, added new equipment to the four available versions: Sense, 200 TSI, Comfortline and Highline. These include a multifunctional steering wheel, new logos and extra color options for the body.