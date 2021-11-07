‘We are going to lead the 5G in the interior of the country’, says CEO of Brisanet

RIO – One of the main telecommunications companies in the Northeast Region, Brisanet will now become a mobile telephony operator. The company was one of the highlights of the 5G auction. With the purchase of regional tracks, it strengthens its operations in the Northeast and expands its operation to the Midwest.

In an interview with GLOBO, Roberto Nogueira, the company’s CEO, says that the purchase was strategic. Therefore, it is already scheduling the launch of services to face rivals such as Vivo, Claro and TIM.

What is Brisanet’s plan with the acquisition of lots in the Northeast and Midwest regions?

Let’s become a mobile operator. I believe that the providers that purchased frequencies in each of the regions will become the fourth operator in the country, as all regional blocks were acquired. The scenario has changed. Despite the sale of Oi to the other three operators, the regional company will be the fourth operator. However, more importantly, because it is she who is going to internalize 5G, even because of the commitments that were made to bring the network to areas with less than 30,000 inhabitants. This will not be the responsibility of large companies.

But the company’s shares fell more than 7% on the stock exchange. How do you assess this drop?

The market was scared when Brisanet placed R$ 1.250 billion (in the 3.5GHz band in the Northeast). But the fact is that we already have the plan to build a network in urban and rural areas. This is already on our schedule, to build a network. We were strategic. Our fiber expansion plan has always been very bold. We are the leader in fiber broadband connection in the Northeast. And, for the next few years, those who do not have 5G will have their operation compromised. The future is to have fiber and 5G. It will not be possible to deliver these services without this network. We are in the infrastructure decade. And the 2030s will be the decade of services. We cannot be vulnerable. Many people do not understand this or why we are spending R$1.250 billion. Therefore, the shares fell instantly.

What changes in terms of competition? Can Brisanet compete with the big telecoms?

Today, 40% of homes in Brazil use prepaid. We cannot say that these people are connected. 5G will bring a big change in this scenario, as it will allow more connection at lower prices. The market in the interior is gigantic, mainly due to the difficulty of large companies to take their network to these places. We are going to operate in large and medium-sized cities, but we are going to lead the 5G in the interior of the country, in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

What services does the company intend to launch?

5G has high data delivery capacity. Until 2025, we don’t see a captive IoT (internet of things) market because it doesn’t have a 5G device ecosystem yet. For a few years, 4G will still be responsible for connecting objects such as vehicle tracking and agribusiness. Let’s first explore what 5G does well now, which is connecting with high capacity, with the user at home or on the go; in addition to serving those who do not have a network yet. Let’s explore IoT, but at the right time.





Does Brisanet intend to become a national operator?

When we saw that the Northeast was already small, we went to the Midwest. But in the future nothing prevents. If you want to go to another region, we can go. New opportunities will depend on the market.

What is the business plan?

Our investment plan is focused on fiber and 5G. We are already in six capitals in the Northeast with fiber optics, such as João Pessoa, Natal, Fortaleza, Maceió, Aracaju and Teresina. And we are going to build in the cities of São Luís, Recife and Salvador next year. And in 2022 we finish fiber in the 200 largest cities in the Northeast. In 5G, we are committed to installing antennas in cities in the Northeast and Midwest by 2030, which adds up to an investment of around R$ 2 billion.

And how is the demand for telecommunications in the Northeast?

Demand grows. And we continue to grow, with a net addition of customers. In 2021, growth could be better if the economic situation were more favorable. Brisanet serves clients of all classes. Income brackets C, D and E were the most affected, with a loss of purchasing power, with the increase in food prices and this affects other expenses. And these families are on the threshold of whether or not they can pay for internet. The subscription, even if cheaper, is around R$70 and, with a complicated economic situation, it is an expressive amount.