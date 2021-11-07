what are the chances of Vasco returning to Serie A

With five games to go in Serie B, Vasco is in ninth place and does not depend only on itself to return to the first division. This Sunday (7/11), they need to win the derby against Botafogo to keep dreaming.

According to Gilcione Nonato, professor at the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), if Gigante da Colina does not win, only a “miracle” would make him return to Serie A.

“In case Botafogo wins, the chances of access for Vasco da Gama are 0.03%. In case of a tie, 0.14%”, he explained to the metropolises.

In the last round, the team lost to Guarani with a goal in the final minutes, right after forward German Cano wasted a penalty kick that would give the Rio team victory. It was the second straight defeat, as they had previously lost to CSA by 3 x 1 in São Januário.

With these results, Vasco da Gama saw the chances of moving up to Serie A greatly reduced. According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, the probability of gaining access is 0.50%.

After 33 matches, cruzmaltino has 47 points. Goiás, 4th placed, reached 55 points by tying 1 x 1 against Operário this Saturday (6/11). There are 8 points that separate the two teams, leaving only 5 games for the end of the Championship. They complete the G4 Coritiba (1st), Botafogo (2nd) and Avaí (3rd).

According to the calculations of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Coritiba and Botafogo are practically guaranteed in Serie A next year, each with a 98.6% chance of going up. Avaí, on the other hand, would also have the classification well underway, with 74.1%.

But it’s not just mathematically that the mission is challenging. In the last 5 games, there were only one win, three defeats and one draw. It won four points from the last 15 played.

After the derby in Rio, there will be matches against Vitória (home), Vila Nova (away), Remo (home) and Londrina (away). Until then, the team may not have more chances depending on the results of the other teams that are also fighting for a place in the elite of Brazilian football.

According to Gilcione, Vasco is fighting for the fourth spot, as the top three are far from being reached. “Vasco doesn’t fight with Coxa, Botafogo and Avaí for access, but with Goiás, CRB and CSA”. stated.

Use of Fernando Diniz

Since taking charge of the team, coach Fernando Diniz has managed to improve Vasco’s performance, despite recent defeats. Victories against the leader Coritiba and the 4th placed Goiás left the fans hopeful.

Under the command of the current coach, Cruzmaltino managed to mend three straight victories, something that predecessors Marcelo Cabo and Lisca could not.

Until the last round, Diniz’s advantage was 55%, an average that would put Vasco in the G4 if he had been in charge since the beginning of the championship.

Remaining Games

Vasco x Botafogo (11/06) in São Januário

Vasco x Vitória (10/11) in São Januário

Vila Nova x Vasco (15/11) at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga

Vasco x Remo (11/20) in São Januário

Londrina x Vasco (11/27) at the Café Stadium

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel.