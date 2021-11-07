what causes and how to avoid abdominal dilation







Deflating the belly to improve quality of life Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

deflate The belly, contrary to what some might think, is not such a complicated task to perform. Do you know that feeling of abdominal bloating during the day and especially after meals? The cause of this problem is often obvious and is directly linked to the abuse of high-calorie foods such as pizza, fast food and soft drinks.

However, it is common for some people to suffer from dilation even without ingesting these items. “The sensation of abdominal distension is usually related to the accumulation of gas in the digestive system. Both in the stomach, in the intestinal loops and also in the colon”, explains Dr. Marcella Garcez, a nutritionist, director and professor of the Brazilian Association of Nutrilogy (ABRAN).

According to the specialist, this feeling of swelling in the belly region does not necessarily indicate a serious illness or problem. Despite causing some discomfort, the phenomenon may be just a normal reaction of the body.

However, if the problem is very frequent and causes severe pain, it is worth paying attention. “Sometimes we have bacterial overproliferation in the digestive tract, or intestinal constipation, or some inflammatory bowel disease. [inchaço abdominal] is very prevalent and with great discomfort, a medical evaluation should be done to diagnose what the problem is”, recommends Dr. Garcez.

The doctor also indicated some foods that can cause abdominal dilation and that, therefore, should be avoided by people who want to deflate the belly. Check out:

gums and candies;

Carbonated beverages such as soft drinks and beers;

Foods rich in antinutrients – legumes (beans, lentils and chickpeas, for example);

Cruciferous vegetables (example: kale, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower);

Dairy products in general;

fermentable food

deflating the belly

According to Dr: Garcez, the most recommended for people who suffer from bloating is to pay close attention to the body’s reaction after meals. Each person may have a sensitivity to a different type of food, so the cause of bloating varies. The ideal is to avoid consuming anything that presents a complicated digestion.

Maybe some people don’t know, but the act of swallowing too much air during the day and especially while eating can also cause abdominal discomfort. Therefore, during meals, the ideal is to talk as little as possible, so as not to swallow air. The consumption of liquids should also not be carried out together with the ingestion of food, especially if it is a carbonated drink.

On the other hand, the practice of physical activities and slow and complete chewing of food are factors that contribute to good digestion and, consequently, prevent belly swelling. In addition, Dr. Garcez has also set aside some teas that can avoid this discomfort.

Teas to deflate the belly

Artichoke;

Holy thorn;

Bilberry;

Mint;

Parsley;

Anise;

Chamomile;

“The ideal is also that people do not eat foods that are high in saturated fat and large amounts of spices. Very salty meals and the consumption of alcoholic beverages also cause water retention in the body, which worsens the feeling of bloating “, concludes the nutrologist.