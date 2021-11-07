What Do You Know About Vitamin U?: These Are Its Benefits

To share chirp To share To share The e-mail

Vitamin U improves digestion, strengthens immune health, protects against food allergies, lowers cholesterol and accelerates wound healing.

Vitamin U is a term introduced in the early 1950s to identify a compound in cabbage juice. Despite its name, vitamin U is not a true vitamin, but a derivative of the amino acid methionine.

Vitamin U is available not just as supplement, but is also found naturally in various foods, particularly cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, “Brussels sprouts” or otherwise known as Brussels sprouts and cabbage.

In addition, cosmetic companies may add it to certain creams, serums, masks and other products.

Benefits and uses

Vitamin U is most often touted as a treatment for stomach ulcers, although it is also touted to improve digestion, boost immune health, protect against food allergies, lower cholesterol, and speed wound healing.

However, the search is limited. Currently, only a few of these benefits are supported by science.

Can help heal stomach ulcers

When vitamin U was first investigated in the 1950s, some studies suggested that drinking 1 liter (945 ml) of cabbage juice a day helped to heal intestinal ulcers 4 to 5 times faster than standard anti-ulcer therapy available in that era .

However, the researchers could not confirm whether these effects were due to vitamin U or a mixture of various nutrients.

Since then, few studies have examined the issue. To determine whether vitamin U is really effective against ulcers, more research is needed.

It can protect your lungs, liver and kidneys.

Vitamin U can protect your lungs, liver and kidneys from damage.

In an animal study, vitamin U helped reverse some of the liver damage caused by valproic acid, a common anticonvulsant medication.

In another study, rats that received vitamin U had less severe kidney damage after receiving valproic acid than those that did not receive vitamin U. This substance also appeared to reduce markers of inflammation.

Animal research further suggests that vitamin U may help reduce lung damage resulting from epileptic seizures.

Still, human studies are needed.

It can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

While some evidence supports the idea that vitamin U supplements help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, the evidence remains weak.

For example, a test tube study suggests that vitamin U can prevent the creation of fat cells and reduce triglyceride levels, but there are few relevant studies in humans.

In an 8-week study, people who received 1.5 grams of vitamin U per day experienced no change in triglyceride levels, an increase in HDL (good) cholesterol, and an almost 10% reduction in total cholesterol. However, this study is very outdated and included few participants.

As such, further research on humans is needed.

It can help heal wounds and protect the skin.

Vitamin U may offer some protection against the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun, as well as speeding up wound healing.

Test tubes and animal studies report that applying vitamin U directly to wounds can accelerate healing. In addition, vitamin U appears to protect against burns and other damage caused by UV rays.

Based on these findings, some researchers suggest that certain cosmetics should be formulated with vitamin U.

However, the lack of human research means that more studies are needed.

Side Effects and Precautions

Vitamin U is probably safe when taken directly from whole foods. However, little is known about its safety or potential side effects in supplement form.

Therefore, it is probably safer to rely on vitamin U-rich foods such as cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and kale to increase your intake of this compound.

According to the European Chemicals Agency, vitamin U can cause irritation to the eyes, skin or lungs if it comes into direct contact with these organs. Therefore, you may want to be careful with skin care products that contain this compound.
















