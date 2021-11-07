What Do You Know About Vitamin U?: These Are Its Benefits

Vitamin U improves digestion, strengthens immune health, protects against food allergies, lowers cholesterol and accelerates wound healing.

Vitamin U is a term introduced in the early 1950s to identify a compound in cabbage juice. Despite its name, vitamin U is not a true vitamin, but a derivative of the amino acid methionine.

Vitamin U is available not just as supplement, but is also found naturally in various foods, particularly cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, “Brussels sprouts” or otherwise known as Brussels sprouts and cabbage.

In addition, cosmetic companies may add it to certain creams, serums, masks and other products.

Benefits and uses

