what is known about the plane so far?

There are several speculations about the plane crash that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people, but the result of the official investigation should take months.

Below are the main questions about technical issues of the flight and the airplane to be clarified.

Collision with high voltage wire

Hours after the accident, Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) reported that the twin-engine hit a cable in a company’s energy distribution tower in Caratinga.

It is speculated that this may have contributed to the fall, although Cenipa (Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents), the body responsible for investigating the accident, has not yet analyzed this possibility.

Cemig issued a statement on Saturday (6), stating that the distribution line reached by the aircraft is outside the protection zone of the Caratinga aerodrome. The protection zone is a region where obstacles cannot be built or mounted above a certain altitude so as not to interfere with flights.

Cemig released an image showing where a plane with Marília Mendonça collided with a power line Image: Disclosure/Cemig

Black box

According to the Air Force, the plane that crashed in MG did not have a black box, which is the equipment that records flight information and audio in the cabin. According to Lt. Col. Oziel Silveira, commander of SERIPA III (3rd Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents), chief investigator of the accident, although it is not mandatory, owners can choose to include it in the planes.

Documents and other materials relating to the aircraft were collected for research purposes. It is expected that it is removed from the site this Saturday (6) to be taken to the airport where it should have landed.

Windshield and other air taxi complaints

In June of this year, the Federal Public Ministry in Goiás forwarded to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) complaints against PEC Táxi Aéreo, the company that operated the singer’s flight.

Among them, information that the same plane that crashed in Minas Gerais, with registration PT-ONJ, had problems with the windshield since the beginning of the year. The windshield blurred and reduced visibility, hindering landings and take-offs, according to the complaint.

The case was filed after the agency informed that the problem had been fixed. Still, according to one of the manufacturer’s manuals for the model, a King Air C90A, the windshield heating system, which would prevent this fogging, was not a mandatory item, except in conditions in which ice can form on that surface.

In the same document, other complaints were reported, such as the one that the company had poor installation of stretchers and oxygen cabling on the planes, as well as problems with cleaning, which becomes a greater problem with the transport of patients with Covid-19.

It is also pointed out that the company, supposedly, would not respect the pilots’ days off, and that it would have won irregular bids. Finally, it is also pointed out that the company would not respect that each pilot spend the night in the destinations to which they fly in individual rooms.

PEC Táxi Aéreo is being sought by the UOL since Friday, but did not respond. Asked by the UOL, the MPF also did not comment until the publication of this text.

Irregular construction near the airport

According to data from the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), there are at least two unlit obstacles that violate the protection zone of the nearby airport. One of them is identified as an apparently power tower, according to Google Street View images of the location pointed out by the FAB.

Another object is an antenna, which would be a cell phone. Finally, the FAB also points out that the hill where these objects are would not have adequate lighting to guide pilots about the danger of flying in the vicinity.

They are all in prohibited areas, within the airport’s protection zone, where higher obstacles (such as buildings, antennas, cranes, etc.) are prohibited from being erected. These objects were recently reported by pilots and were included in the recommendations for attention to those who land or take off in Caratinga in July and September of this year.

Plane was up to date, according to Anac

Airplane that carried the singer Marília Mendonça after landing in Minas Gerais Image: Reproduction/Social Networks

According to Anac, the plane was in good standing and was authorized to carry out air taxi services. The Certificate of Airworthiness Verification (CVA), a document that guarantees that the aircraft complied with the technical requirements for flying and had up-to-date maintenance, was valid until July 1, 2022.

The model, a King Air C90A, was purchased in July 2020 by the company. The plane was manufactured in 1984, and had the capacity to transport up to six people.

Aeronautics will investigate

In a statement, Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) informed that it has already started the investigation of the accident. At first, photographs are taken of the site and the wreckage, parts of the aircraft are removed for analysis, documents are gathered, and witness accounts are heard.

There is no deadline for the investigation to be closed, as this depends on the complexity of each case. Unlike a criminal investigation, where culprits are sought for the accidents, the investigation promoted by the Air Force aims only to identify the problems that caused the accident and prevent others with similar characteristics from occurring.

Only the agency will officially define what happened and the causes of the plane crash.