What is the best option between the two cards?

Customers Nubank now have one more credit card option: the Ultraviolet Nubank. In addition to versions gold and Platinum do roxinho, the new product launched in June this year has a flag Mastercard Black and an extensive list of benefits. But which one is worth more?

Making a comparison only between Platinum and Black – since Gold is offered as soon as the service is approved, being the most basic version of roxinho – it is possible to notice significant differences. Starting with the advantages granted by Nubank itself in Ultraviolet.

Main differences between Nubank Platinum and Nubank Ultraviolet: What’s the best thing to have in your wallet?

One of the main differences between the cards, as anticipated, is the advantages offered by each one of them. When it comes to Nubank Platinum, customers can enjoy exclusive benefits offered by Mastercard, such as travel advice, international offers, concierge, car insurance, among others.

In the case of the Ultraviolet card, in addition to the advantages of the Mastercard Black brand, Nubank itself also offers exclusive advantages, such as the cashback 1% on all purchases made with the card. In addition to the money back in the account, the amount also earns 200% of the CDI.

Another aspect worth mentioning has to do with the card design. Ultraviolet carries a more intense and darker shade of purple compared to Nubank Platinum. It is also issued in metal, unlike the Gold and Platinum versions which are produced in traditional plastic.

The new digital bank card, on the other hand, has a monthly fee of BRL 49, which can be reset if billing expenses are above BRL 5,000 or the user has an application in the Nu Invest above BRL 150 thousand. If you do not meet the goals, the annuity will cost close to R$600.

For all these reasons, the customer must carefully analyze which service best fits his profile before placing an order with Nubank. It is worth remembering that, although it seems advantageous, with cashback and benefits of the Black brand, Ultravioleta has an annual fee and a waiting list for approval, factors that may discourage its acquisition.