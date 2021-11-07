What remains to be known about the accident that killed Marília Mendonça | Minas Gerais

Investigations into the crash of the aircraft that killed singer Marília Mendonça and four other people are ongoing. According to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, the investigation in the area of ​​the accident was completed on Saturday afternoon (6) and the next steps include listening to eyewitnesses of the moments that preceded the fall. The aircraft and the wreckage were collected this Sunday (7) and must be taken to the airport in Caratinga. Other forensic steps must continue.

The accident happened in the rural area between the cities of Caratinga and Piedade de Caratinga, about 300 km from Belo Horizonte. The aircraft hit a cable in the distribution tower of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) and lost lift, which would have led to its fall. The simulation shown this Saturday (6) by Jornal Nacional shows how the accident was; video below.

Simulation shows how it was an accident with a plane that was carrying Marília Mendonça

See what is known so far about the accident

1. Regular aircraft and experienced staff

The singer and her team were aboard a King Air C90a model aircraft, manufactured in 1984. It had a capacity for six passengers and its situation was regular, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency. The documentation and authorizations of the flight team were also up to date. Pilot Geraldo Medeiros knew the rules of aviation and had been in the profession for 15 years.

two. Plane had no black box

Also on Saturday (6), the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) reported that the plane did not have a black box, but a geolocator was found that would serve as a reference, along with the flight plan, to investigate the causes of the accident.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) confirmed that the aircraft hit a cable from a distribution tower of the company about 5 km from the landing site. The affected distribution line is located outside the protection zone of the Caratinga Aerodrome.

4. Obstacle alerts

There are two warnings for obstacles near Caratinga airport in documents called INFOTEMP, issued by the Airspace Control Department (Decea). This information is public and mandatory knowledge for pilots. But the obstacles in the warning are not the high voltage cables, as they are beyond the limits.

In the months prior to the accident, other pilots had already reported to regional air agencies that the electrical wires would disrupt the landing at the Caratinga aerodrome. These are reports called Notam (Aeronautical Notification), which indicate data on risks and alert other pilots heading to the region about dangers to operate there.

It’s still not clear why the plane is flying low. Experts claim that the pilot kept the aircraft below the landing ramp. In the analysis made by Roberto Peterka, a specialist in flight safety, it should have been around 100 meters above the cables with which it collided.

The investigative work of Cenipa and the Civil Police of Minas Gerais is now focused on hearing witnesses of the accident and analyzing instruments and plane debris to clarify the reasons for the tragedy. According to one of the reports heard by authorities, the singer’s plane had lost one of the two engines still in the air, after colliding with the wires.

The two engines were found near the crash site, one 200 meters from the twin.