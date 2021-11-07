What to expect from Battlefield 2042? See five new shooter games | Shoot games

Battlefield 2042 is the next shooter in the historic series, slated for release on November 19th. Leaving aside the historical conflicts of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5, the new game takes place in the near future and promises many new gameplay. There is a new mode, the Hazard Zone, an alternative to the Battle Royale, in addition to the Portal, in which players can create matches with the rules they want, mixing maps and armies from different eras portrayed throughout the series.

The game developed by EA/DICE will be available for download for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S and PC. In the latest generation consoles the value is R$ 399, while in the others the title is R$ 299. In computers, you can find the game for R$ 249 at Origin. O TechAll gathered five Battlefield 2042 news that caught attention. See below:

Hazard Zone is a new game mode that will be introduced in Battlefield 2042. According to developer comments, EA descriptions and what can be understood from a brief trailer, it will have platoons in which players will have to retrieve data from drives on satellites dropped by the map. As all troops on the map will have the same mission, battles tend to be large scale.

The game’s developers have made it clear in several statements that Hazard Zone is not a Battle Royale, but a new game mode that takes advantage of classic features of the series – large maps, cooperative play between squads, vehicles and objectives –, adapting these features to a new format. DICE also states that, in addition to skill in action, teams will have to show knowledge about the game, as the choice of equipment and specialists can noticeably affect the balance of matches.

Described as a “love letter to series fans” during the game’s launch event ahead of E3, Portal is a new game mode in Battlefield 2042. It’s a tool where players can create their own matches: there’s one Logic editor to create goals, making it possible to throw historical consistency out the window.

In addition to allowing players to manipulate the game to define the way they want and with the goals they prefer, Portal also mixes different eras and technologies. It is possible to create a game in Gulf of Oman from Battlefield 3 using the German army from WWII against soldiers full of gadgets from the current Battlefields, for example. More than balance, the mode is seen as a sandbox for players to unleash their creativity and define themselves how they want to enjoy the game.

If Hazard Zone stirs curiosity and Portal attracts veterans of the series, the new specialists will have characters that replace the class system, each bringing unique gameplay traits.

In previous games in the series, when playing as assault or medic, the player had a defined scope of weapons and equipment, as well as a limited set. In addition, it was easy to understand strengths, weaknesses and special capabilities to contribute to the team effort. The new specialists can be customized by players to use any type of weapon and equipment, creating a change that has not yet been well digested by the community.

4. Robot Ranger and Vehicles

It wouldn’t be Battlefield without vehicles: the game will have a varied arsenal of motorcycles, cars, armor, tanks, helicopters and fighter jets that players will be able to use on the maps for mobility or as a tactical advantage – defensive or offensive – when conquering or maintaining objectives.

A new feature of 2042 is the Ranger: following the design of the robot-dogs that are already reality, it consists of an auxiliary that can be summoned by the player to assume some roles, as a reconnaissance unit to inspect areas of the map, serve as a guard or even as a weapon. It is possible, for example, to determine a target for the Ranger to reach and attack with the self-destruct feature.

Unlike the last two games in the series (Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5), Battlefield 2042 takes place in the near future and has no design so tied to the historical context of the two great world wars. In this way, characters from the new game can be customized in a more in-depth way by players, correcting a complaint from those who were disappointed by the “sameness” of the historical uniforms in the latest releases of the franchise.

The title will have a higher level of customization and will allow players to customize the appearance of their specialists, as well as available weapons and vehicles. Customization items will be obtained in the game from the completion of specific challenges, unlocking method that also applies to equipment and items applied to weapons.