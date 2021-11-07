WhatsApp can change time limit for deleting messages already sent

Sent a group message and want to erase it, but still appears that signal that it has already passed the time limit to delete what you sent? It looks like the instant messaging platform is looking to change that. At least that’s what the WABetaInfo website discovered.

The specialized website discovered, in the WhatsApp Beta code in version 2.21.23.1 for Android, a feature that is not yet activated. Apparently in the testing phase, the function will allow the user to delete sent messages, within a limit of up to three months, without being notified of the action.

This feature is not yet released, not even for those who use WhatsApp Beta, so the company may launch it, modify it or even give up on the change. One of the recurring questions is whether the update, if released, can be used to delete messages sent before the development of the feature.

Testers should first use the feature if it is launched by WhatsApp. This is not the only update detected by the website regarding WhatsApp. A few weeks ago, a code to test the cashback feature in transactions made by the messenger.

Like the other networks linked to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, WhatsApp goes through numerous modifications. Possibly, soon, the feature will be available to users in general so that they can delete messages that they eventually regret after sending them.