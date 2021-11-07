WhatsApp will implement identity verification to make payments

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in Brazil and, in addition to chats and calls, the company has also been working on WhatsApp Pay, its payment platform for some time.

The platform received approval from the Central Bank and has been making payments in phases. Earlier this year, the company began testing a payment shortcut for the app, allowing users to make payments directly in their chat box.

It looks like WhatsApp is making its first big change to WhatsApp Pay. According to an APK disassembly by developers, WhatsApp may soon ask users to verify their identity if they wish to continue using payments.

The beta version of WhatsApp v2.21.22.6 includes new functions that suggest a new verification system.

The strings found are – “Unable to verify your identity. Try sending the documents again” and “Verify your identity to continue using WhatsApp payments”.

WhatsApp Pay is currently available in India and Brazil. WhatsApp currently authenticates payments using debit and credit cards using Facebook Pay.

identity verification

While other unified payment interface (UPI) apps like Google Pay do not require users to verify their identity, payment apps like Paytm and MobiKwik do require users to complete customer verification (KYC).

This could mean that WhatsApp is finally shifting to add more features, such as a wallet, or this feature is geared towards companies looking to take payments on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has not made an official announcement about the new change. We should find out more about this in the next few days.