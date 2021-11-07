When does the FGTS review with an average value of R$ 10 thousand come out?

Workers across the country are eagerly awaiting the unfolding of the process that allows for the revision of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service). The Federal Supreme Court (STF) should have taken this decision in May this year, but the judgment ended up being postponed without a new date to be held.

The remuneration of the FGTS is corrected based on the TR (Referential Rate) which has been zeroed since 1999. The desire of many Brazilians is that the TR be replaced by another indicator that is in line with inflation.

The FGTS Revision can grant the worker an average of R$ 10 thousand for those who worked with a formal contract between 1999 and today.

Revision Value of the FGTS revision

This new calculation can yield, on average, R$ 10 thousand for workers. For help, you can use the LOIT FGTS website that performs calculations gradually for everyone who is interested in how much they will receive from the Guarantee Fund review.

For you to perform the calculation, you will need to access the website https://fgts.loitlegal.com.br and then you will have to obtain the statements in the Caixa FGTS application.

In fact, the calculator considers all the worker’s payments and removes from them the monetary correction that should be applied (changing the TR for a new monetary index that is more advantageous for the worker), one of these indexes can be the IPCA (National Index of Broad Consumer Pricing).

What is the payment date for the FGTS review?

There is still no set date for the payment of these amounts, as a new rule still needs to be approved by the courts.

But you can guarantee payment of the review by filing an application with the Special Federal Court. It will allow you to guarantee your right to correction before the decision is taken by the STF.

It is noteworthy that even those who have already withdrawn part or all of the balance of the Guarantee Fund accounts will be entitled to monetary correction of the FGTS review. In this case, the periods in which the money was stopped at Caixa Econômica Federal are taken into account.