Why Antonio Conte could be ‘right name’ to end Tottenham’s 14-year fast

Tottenham’s new coach, Antonio Conte, has gone from rebuilding teams to the top of their countries and wants to repeat a feat in the Spurs

This Sunday (7), at 11 am (GMT), Antonio Conte returns to Premier League to command the tottenham against Everton, match with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+. With Spurs, the Italian will have a known mission: to lead a team back to the cup path.

Throughout your career, Conte was noted for ‘recovering’ great teams that suffered in previous seasons to become champions quickly.

The first, and perhaps most notable, case of the commander was in the youth. When it arrived, in 2011, the team had finished the Italian Championship in 7th and lived a troubled time, with seasons below the usual level in the table.

In his three years in Turin, he won Serie A in all of them, starting one of the greatest dynasties in the country, with the Old Lady managing to become champion in the six years following her departure.

After that, the coach headed to the team’s selection command. Italy. Despite not getting the title of european cup 2016, managed to impress with the campaign until the quarterfinals. It is worth remembering that Conte had the same base that would fail in an attempt to qualify for the world Cup two years later.

After the Euro, the coach had his first experience in England while coaching the Chelsea. You Blues had a chaotic year before the Italian arrived, with Mourinho fired during the season and the 10th place in the Premier League.

For Conte, that wasn’t a problem. In its first year, undisputed English title, returning to the world a scheme with three defenders and wings in the middle, something that had already been used at Juventus, but which did not have the same repercussion. The following year, even with the crisis with the players, managed to take the FA Cup.

After a sabbatical year in the 2018/19 season, he returned to Italy to lead the Inter Milan, who managed to be in the top four of Serie A, but I haven’t won any title since 2011.

In its first year, the mug did not come, despite the vice in the Europa League in a traumatic way. The seed of success, however, had already been planted. Next year, she would not fail. Italian title after 11 years and with the duo Lukaku and Lautaro enchanting on Italian lawns.

Now, at Tottenham, the mission is even tougher. In February, the club will turn 14 without any title, accumulating two years away from the dispute for the first positions in England.

On the debut, a hard-fought 3-2 victory in the Conference League against vitesse, with suffering during most of the match. The first impression already showed that the work will be hard and with the commander having to make a big sacrifice to implement your winning mindset.