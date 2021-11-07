why Europe has returned to the epicenter of coronavirus infections in the world

BBC General

posted on 11/05/2021 10:44 AM



(credit: Reuters)

Europe is once again “at the epicenter” of the covid-19 pandemic, warned the World Health Organization (WHO), as cases soar across the continent.

At a press conference with journalists, WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said the continent could have another half a million deaths by February.

He blamed skepticism against vaccines for the increase.

“We must change our tactics from reacting to covid-19 outbreaks to prevent them from happening,” he said.

The vaccination rate has declined across the continent in recent months. While about 80% of people in Spain are fully immunized with at least two doses, in Germany that rate is only 66% — and in some eastern European countries it is even lower. Only 32% of Russians were fully vaccinated in October 2021.

The scenario contrasts with that of Brazil, where, with more than half of the population fully vaccinated, infections and deaths are gradually decreasing.

Kluge also blamed lax public health measures for the rise in infections in the WHO European region, which spans 53 countries, including parts of Central Asia. So far, WHO has recorded 1.4 million deaths across the region.

WHO technical leader for covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said that in the past four weeks cases in Europe had increased by more than 55%, despite an “ample supply of vaccines and tools”, while the executive director of the program Emergency manager Mike Ryan said the experience in Europe was “a warning shot to the world”.

Last Friday, Germany registered more than 37,000 cases of covid-19, a record for the second day in a row. The disease incidence rate per 100,000 people is now higher than in April at 169.9, but well below the UK level.

German public health officials are concerned that a fourth wave of infection could lead to massive deaths and pressure on the health care system. In the last 24 hours, 154 deaths were registered, against 121 a week ago.

Lothar Wieler of the RKI institute in Germany spoke on Thursday about frightening numbers.

“If we don’t take countermeasures now, this fourth wave will bring even more suffering,” he said.

Among the many Germans who have not been vaccinated, there are more than 3 million people over the age of 60 who are at particular risk.

But as Hans Kluge pointed out, the increase in cases is not limited to Germany.

The most dramatic increases in deaths occurred last week in Russia, where more than 8,100 deaths were recorded, and in Ukraine, with 3,800 deaths. Both countries have very low vaccination rates and Ukraine has announced a record 27,377 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The situation is no different in other Eastern European countries.

In Romania, the highest number of 24-hour deaths was recorded this week, 591, while in Hungary daily covid infections more than doubled last week to 6,268. The use of the mask is only necessary on public transport and in hospitals.

“At the moment, we seem to be determined to say that the pandemic is over, that we just need to vaccinate a few more people. That’s not the case,” said Mike Ryan of WHO, who urged all countries to “plug the holes” in his response to the disease.

This week, the Dutch government said it would re-enforce mask wearing and social distancing in many public settings after it said hospital admissions had increased by 31% in one week.

Croatia had 6,310 new cases on Thursday (4/11), the highest number so far. Slovakia registered the second highest number of cases and infections in the country returned to levels last seen in the spring.

England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday that many people believed the pandemic was over.

However, in countries that vaccinate the most, infection rates are still relatively low.

Italy has one of the highest rates of vaccination for over 12s, but even there new cases rose 16.6% last week.

In Portugal, the country with the highest complete vaccination rate in the world (87.39% of the population is fully immunized), new infections exceeded 1,000 for the first time since September.

Spain is one of the few countries that has not seen an increase in transmission, with 2,287 cases reported on Wednesday.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!