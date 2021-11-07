why law making vaccination mandatory for company employees suspended in the US







Measure was created by the Biden government to expand immunization in the country Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

A US court has temporarily suspended President Joe Biden’s plans to make the covid-19 vaccine mandatory for tens of millions of US workers.

The law proposed by the US government, which would go into effect in early January, would require employees of private companies with more than 100 employees to be fully vaccinated against the disease or tested weekly.

But the court found that there are “serious constitutional and statutory problems” with the rule. The Biden government has until Monday (8/11) to appeal.

Five Republican-led states — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah — as well as private companies and religious groups have filed lawsuits against the law.

They accused the president of going beyond the limits of his authority.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the court’s decision was a “great victory for the freedom of job creators and their employees.”

battle in the courts





Biden argues that vaccination is ‘the best way out of this pandemic’ Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

If maintained, the suspension would be a blow to the Biden administration’s radical measures to expand vaccination, announced in September.

Biden says the requirement, which would reach more than two-thirds of the country’s workers, would set a national standard for workplace safety.

The president determined that employees of large companies would have to be fully immunized by Jan. 4 and argued that vaccination was “the best way out of this pandemic.”

Many companies in the United States already require their employees to be vaccinated. There are also requirements for military and federal contractors.

But critics of the measure say it is unconstitutional for a president to impose such a sweeping rule across the country.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who opposed the government’s rules on vaccines and masks, applauded the court’s ruling against Biden’s “unconstitutional abuse of authority.”

But US Department of Labor attorney Seema Nanda said she was “confident in Biden’s legal authority” to issue the rule.

“We are fully prepared to defend this measure in court,” she said.