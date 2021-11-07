Will Nissan resist Caoa Chery?

Only one car prevented Nissan from losing its position as the ninth best-selling brand in the national market in October.

The Japanese sold 4,527 units against 4,526 copies of Caoa Chery, the rising Sino-Brazilian brand.

On the one hand, the Japanese company relies on sales of its crossover Kicks, as well as the Frontier mid-size pickup and the Versa sedan.

Without March and the old national Versa, called V-Drive before leaving the line, Nissan can credit the position to a product still considered niche.

This is the Nissan Leaf, which sold 192 units thanks to an agreement between the brand and the rental company Movida, which helped in sales of the average hatchback.

By the way, the tram achieved the first loss of the Chevrolet Cruze Sport6 ​​in sales since time immemorial… There were only 101 Argentine cars coming from Rosário that got their plates here.

Also in Nissan’s account, the New Versa sold 945 units, much more than the 557 copies of the Yaris Sedan and a car (again that unit that the seller failed to invoice…) unless the Cronos…

In the case of Caoa Chery, the brand accelerated well last month and sold more cars than Nissan, if not counting the average Argentine pickup.

With 1,391 units, the Tiggo 5x is the Chinese champion, but the Tiggo 8 shows its breath with 1,104 copies. She also saw the Tiggo 2 drop to less than 300 cars in front of the Tiggo 3x with nearly a thousand license plates.

That’s not counting the Tiggo 7, which came close to 600 cars with nothing new.

Still, if Nissan saw sales of Kicks and Frontier drop in October in the face of the rise of Versa and Leaf, Caoa Chery saw the same with the Arrizo 6 down, as well as the Arrizo 5, which only sold 7 cars.

For Nissan, at the moment, it only remains to work with what it has. With the Kicks 2022 being its biggest star, the Japanese has little leeway in terms of novelty, with Frontier and Versa being its other two mainstays.

The Leaf was an atypical case that saved Nissan from losing its post. At Caoa Chery, however, the team of SUVs from the Tiggo family can only gain from new developments in the coming months with the Pro line, including a hybrid (MHEV) and upgrade to the 5x, 7 and 8 models.

It is likely that models like Arrizo 5 and, later on, Tiggo 2 will leave the scene to their more modern brothers. At Nissan, the only booster that can change that scale is Indian and it’s called Magnite. However, its arrival should only take place in 2023.

Until then, the chances of Caoa Chery passing Nissan are good. For now, the balance leans much more to the Japanese side, with 52,613 sold in 2021, with a market share of 3.25%. The Chinese made 32,365 registrations with an exact 2.00% market share.