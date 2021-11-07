With an increase of 18,000% in one year, Solana becomes the 4th largest cryptocurrency in market value

The Solana cryptocurrency (SOL) reached a new record last Thursday, reaching a price of 250 dollars, a historic value and about 5 times higher than the price in May this year, before the major correction in the market.

This year alone, Solana had an appreciation of almost 9500%, with SOL being traded in January 2021 for just US$ 2.7 dollars. Today, November 6th, the cryptocurrency is traded for around US$241.5.

A year ago, on November 6, 2020, the asset was worth just $1.93, up nearly 18,000% over a one-year period, according to Coingecko data.

High

In May of this year, Solana hit the price of $57 before the general market correction, after which it dropped to close to $20 dollars, but quickly rebounded.

This week Solana (SOL) outperformed stablecoin Tether (USDT) in market capitalization and ranks 4th in the highest market value of cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

What is Solana?

The alternative cryptocurrency (altcoin) Solana has an Ethereum-like platform that allows you to build Decentralized Applications (Dapps), NFTs, games and more.

Solana works with Proof of History (PoH), different from Proof of Stake (PoS) as ETH 2.0 (in transition) or Proof of Work (PoW) as it uses Bitcoin.

In recent years, dApps have made great strides, with releases ranging from games to DeFi (decentralized finance), all this is possible on the Ethereum network, but due to the high demands the network is congested and expensive, with that, alternatives such as to Solana.

positive asymmetry

Despite the market correction that took place in May this year, we are still in the bullish cycle, and there is a very positive asymmetry in relation to some altcoins, with an even greater appreciation trend.

Among them, altcoins that keep hitting new ATH (All Time High), as in this case Solana, which tend to shine even more at the end of the high cycle.