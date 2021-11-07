With different goals, Santos and Palmeiras face each other in Vila

This Sunday, saints and palm trees face off in Vila Belmiro, at 4 pm, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. While Peixe seeks to move away from the Z4, Verdão wants to stay close to the leader Atlético-MG.

Santos finally rocked in the Brazilian Championship, beating Fluminense (home) and Athletico (away) and now is five points away from the relegation zone.

The speech at Peixe is to remain distant from the Z-4, without thinking about Sudamericana or Libertadores da América, but two victories at home would give a new perspective. Alvinegro will face Palmeiras and also Red Bull Bragantino in Vila.

Coach Fábio Carille will take to the field a repeated lineup for the first time. Santos should have the same starting 11 as the 2-0 victory over Fluminense, with three defenders and a lightweight midfield: Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme. Suspended in front of Athletico, Zanocelo and Marinho are available.

Peixe will have 100% of Vila Belmiro’s capacity for the first time in Brasileirão. All approximately 16 thousand tickets were sold out.

“It gives us more anxiety because it’s the first time with 100% of the fans, right? We already know the strength they give us inside the Vila. And even more now, in a classic, I know they’ll push us from beginning to end. In the other three games we’ve had with the fans released, they made all the difference, and Sunday will be the same. I’m too happy to make my first derby with a crowded village. And the fans will be our differential to seek this result ”, said the holder Lucas Braga.

Palmeiras’ moment in Brasileirão is one of the most positive, coming from four straight victories. The team occupies the third place in the Brazilian Championship, with 52 points.

As the Libertadores final against Flamengo will only be played on the 27th of this month, Abel Ferreira will send his best to the field, keeping the base of the team that defeated Grêmio last weekend.

100% recovered from surgery on the right knee, Mayke should be available for the classic. Meanwhile, Jorge, who suffered an injury to his left thigh, remains out, undergoing physical transition.

“It’s always important to win, even for our moment of consecutive victories. It’s extremely important to be focused, because it’s a classic, but above all because of the importance of what’s at stake. It’s victory, the hope of a title, we believe and will give our best,” projected Danilo Barbosa, who should be a reserve.

DATASHEET

HOLY PALM TREES

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: November 7, 2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Daniel Luis Marques (both from SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

SAINTS: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Robson and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Marino and Diego Tardelli.

Technician: Fabio Carille

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

Technician: Abel Ferreira

