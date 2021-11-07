With low adherence, the National Multivaccination Campaign is extended | Drauzio Varella

Mariana Varella

Published: November 5, 2021

Revised: November 5, 2021











Ministry of Health announces extension of the National Multivaccination Campaign. The first phase of the campaign had low participation.

Last week, the Ministry of Health announced the extension of the National Multivaccination Campaign until 11/30/2021. The campaign, launched at the end of September, was supposed to end on 10/29/21, but was extended due to low population participation.

The aim of the action is to update the vaccination portfolio for children and adolescents under 15 years of age. The 18 vaccines that make up the National Vaccination Calendar for children and adolescents are available at around 45 thousand service stations in the country.

See the vaccines offered:

BCG (against tuberculosis );

); Hepatitis A and B ;

and ; Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B) – protects against tetanus , Hepatitis B, whooping cough , diphtheria and infections caused by bacteria Haemophilus influenza type b;

, Hepatitis B, , and infections caused by bacteria Haemophilus influenza type b; Pneumococcal 10 valent – prevents about 70% of serious diseases ( pneumonia , meningitis , otitis ) in children, caused by ten serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

, , ) in children, caused by ten serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae. VIP (Inactivated Vaccine Polio );

); VRH (Vaccine Human Rotavirus );

); Meningococcal C (conjugate);

VOP (Oral Polio Vaccine);

Yellow fever ;

; Triple viral ( Measles , rubella , mumps );

, , ); Tetraviral (Measles, rubella, mumps, varicella );

); DTP (Triple Bacterial) – protects against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough;

Varicella; and

HPV quadrivalent (Human Papillomavirus).

Vaccines will be available for updating the adolescents’ booklet:

HPV;

dT (double adult) – protects against diphtheria and tetanus;

Yellow fever;

Triple viral;

Hepatitis B;

dTpa (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis); and

Meningococcal ACWY (Conjugate).

Fall in vaccination coverage

Brazil had one of the highest vaccination coverage in the world, but the situation has been changing since 2015. The country, whose vaccination rates reached up to 90%, today has about 60% vaccination coverage, a number that worries specialists.

The National Immunization Plan (PNI), created in 1973, is appointed by international and national health authorities as one of the most successful health policies in the world. He was responsible for, for example, eradicating polio from the country in 1989.

Therefore, it is very important to take advantage of this moment in the campaign to recover from the delay in the vaccination. Vaccinate so as not to return

Between 2015 and 2020, however, vaccination coverage dropped. As a result, we had the return of measles in 2018, a disease that had been eradicated from the national territory in 2016, and an increase in other diseases that were under control.

All vaccines on the National Immunization Calendar have suffered a drop in coverage in recent years. To illustrate, let’s take the polio vaccine. According to the Institute for Public Health Policies (Ipes), vaccination coverage against the disease was 98.3% in 2015, increased to 84.2% in 2019 and reached 75.9% in 2020.

“This drop is also the result of a low risk perception in relation to certain diseases, since the very success of the vaccines made these diseases, when they disappeared, disappear from everyone’s imagination”, says dr. Renato Kfouri, pediatric infectious disease specialist and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm).

There are other causes pointed out by specialists for the decrease in vaccination coverage: lack of information from health professionals and the population about the vaccination schedule, limited opening hours of vaccination posts, increased circulation of misinformation, lack of well-designed communication campaigns , etc.

In addition, it is noteworthy that the PNI has been without a coordinator since July 2021, when former coordinator Franciele Fantinato left office, which could further compromise the country’s vaccination coverage.

the pandemic of Covid-19 the situation worsened: “With the pandemic, the problem was exacerbated. The fear of leaving, of attending health facilities made vaccination coverage fall even more, putting at risk all the achievements of the vaccination campaigns. Therefore, it is very important to take advantage of this moment in the campaign to recover from the delay in the vaccination. Vaccinate so as not to return”, concludes Dr.Kfouri.