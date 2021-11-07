With no toilet, astronauts returning from the ISS on Sunday will wear diapers

Nature’s call can’t wait—whether you’re walking down the street, visiting a friend, or wandering Earth’s orbit. Therefore, it is common for space vehicles to have an improvised bathroom. The toilet, in these cases, is not very comfortable, and usually boils down to a cramped toilet. But it serves for what it proposes.

A group of astronauts aboard the ISS (International Space Station) that will return to Earth in the next few days, however, will have to make the way back without counting on the emergency throne. The SpaceX capsule that will transport them, after all, has a broken toilet.

The solution to the misfortune was to bring them back to early childhood: all flight crews will need to wear diapers during their return.

The four astronauts will leave the ISS premises next Sunday (7), and should reach Earth on Monday (8) in the morning — a trip that will last, in all, 20 hours. The way is to try to look at the “glass half full”.

“Space flights are full of little challenges,” Megan McArthur, a NASA astronaut who is part of the quartet, said during a news conference. “This is just another one that we will find in our mission. So we’re not too worried about that.”

In addition to McArthur, the return flight is Shane Kimbrough, also from NASA, Akihiko Hoshide, astronaut from Jaxa (Japanese space agency) and Frenchman Thomas Pesquet. The SpaceX capsule that took them into Earth orbit departed on April 23, and could house them for 210 days in space. The mission completes, this Saturday (6), its 197th day.

Spending so much time in orbit has its drawbacks. Astronauts had to deal, for example, with the leaking toilet, which formed puddles of urine under the floor of the craft. After analysis, engineers determined that the capsule’s structure had not been compromised by the leak, and was safe for the return journey. Nothing that has hindered the astronauts’ experience too much, they guarantee.

The crew aboard the ISS has even been enjoying the last days of their stay and gaining some “perks”. The main one was access to differentiated food: as anyone who reads Gizmodo has seen around here, the group had Mexican tacos for dinner this week, seasoned with peppers planted in the space. All that remains is to hope that the stinginess has not caused persistent stomach discomfort in the crew.