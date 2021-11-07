With no urologist in the SUS, Americana has 1,600 people queuing for consultations

City Hall stated that it is about to sign an agreement with Cismetro, which will make it possible to hire specialists

About 1,600 people are waiting in line for an appointment with a urologist in the public health system in Americana. The municipality, however, does not currently have any specialists hired.

Although November is considered a month of awareness about the importance of preventing prostate cancer, the City of Americana said that there will be no joint effort for exams.

The administration said, however, that health facilities will intensify requests for analysis with clinical physicians for referral if the result shows any changes. Mason Luis Carlos da Silva, 62, is one of the residents who are in line for an appointment with a urologist. He was accompanied by the physician Roberto Benedito Quaioti who, according to the city hall, asked to be discharged for personal reasons on August 13 this year.

“Dr. Quaioti asked for some tests and when I returned with the results, a couple of months ago, they said he was no longer attending. The city hall referred me to a doctor with the agreement, but he said he couldn’t do anything, that he would have to wait for a urologist to be hired by the network,” he declared in an interview with LIBERAL this Friday.

A 51-year-old housewife, who asked to have her identity preserved, is also awaiting consultation for her 83-year-old father. “He went to the general practitioner on September 16, when I asked for a referral to the urologist,” he said.

In response to a request filed by Councilor Juninho Dias (MDB) on July 28, the Health Department of Americana stated that the network had two urologists – Roberto Benedito Quaioti and Fábio Vecina – and that the waiting time for consultation could reach to one year and six months.

On Friday, the city reported that Vecina had a contract signed with the Health Department, through the Saúde Já program, but it expired on October 4th and the professional did not intend to renew it, although he had this option.

About the lack of urologist in the network, the administration said it is about to sign the agreement with Cismetro (Intermunicipal Health Consortium in the Metropolitan Region of Campinas), which will enable the hiring of urologists and other specialties.

Regarding the care provided to the bricklayer, the city hall informed in a note that in contact with the doctor who attended him, he said via the ombudsman that “he received the patient and, contrary to his complaint, the examination was observed and how he performed a rectal exam recently , in these cases, the guideline is to repeat the PSA [exame de sangue] in 90 days”.