With Pirani and Kaiky, Santos discloses related to derby against Palmeiras

O saints he trained at CT Rei Pelé during the afternoon of this Saturday and, shortly after, released the related items for the derby against palm trees for the Brazilian Championship. Defender Kaiky and midfielder Gabriel Pirani were once again linked by coach Fábio Carille.

Kaiky recovered during this period from a thigh injury after almost three months, as did Luiz Felipe, who had already been listed in the victory against Athletico-PR. Emiliano Velazquez, Felipe Jonatan and Ângelo, who felt physical problems in the last match, were also related to the game against Verdão.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani has recovered from an ankle problem. His last match had been played in the defeat to Atlético-MG, at Mineirão. Vinícius Zanocelo and Marinho return after being automatically suspended for the third yellow card.

Camacho (thigh), Léo Baptistão (calf), Jobson (ankle) and Kevin Malthus, John and Sandry (knee) are kept apart. As well as Jean Mota, who is on a deal with Inter Miami.

The probable Santos for the classic has: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Robson and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Marino and Diego Tardelli.

The clash between Santos and Palmeiras is scheduled for at 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, in Vila Belmiro. With 35 points, the team alvinegro occupies 15th place in the national competition.

See the related ones:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo and Jandrei

Sides: Madson, Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Moraes

Defenders: Robson, Emiliano Velázquez, Danilo Boza, Wagner Palha and Kaiky

Midfielders: Vinicius Zanocelo, Vinicius Balieiro, Gabriel Pirani, Carlos Sánchez and Luiz Henrique

Attackers: Marcos Guilherme, Diego Tardelli, Lucas Braga, Marinho, Raniel, Ângelo and Bruno Marques

