Without charisma, Nos Tempos do Imperador is carried on her back by Dolores and Teresa· TV News

In the Times of the Emperor, he suffers from a serious problem of lack of charisma. With boring protagonists, annoying supporting actors and a very dark photography, the soap opera by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson fails to captivate the audience and reaps poor results in the audience. In this scenario, only two characters stand out: Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), who often carry the plot on their backs.

In the most recent chapters, the serial is focused on the new drama of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovksi) and Samuel (Michel Gomes), who split up, once again, thanks to a setup by Zayla (Heslaine Vieira). The couple dynamics are a good example of plot problems.

The two have split before, for very foolish reasons. Now, for the second time, the girl prefers not to trust her lover and thinks it is better to hide that she is being blackmailed. That is, she makes the same mistake and finds herself in a dead end of her own free will.

This coming and going of the character and her not easy personality — no one could stand her saying she wanted to be a doctor anymore — are full plates for the public’s rejection. Therefore, it is easy to understand the prominence that her sister, Dolores, gained with the fans.

The youngest who suffered is infinitely more interesting, as her drama is easier to identify. The girl was abandoned by her sister, suffered at the hands of her father and still lives a dog marriage with Tonico (Alexandre Nero), a husband she never chose and who humiliates her every other day.

A fragile girl, Dolores manages to make the audience feel sorry for her suffering and also raises the crowd so that she gets involved with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), with whom she has shared cute moments. It also helps that Daphne Bozaski is doing very well in the role, giving the sequences a naivete, without them becoming caricatured.

playback/globe TV

Dom Pedro 2º and Teresa Cristina

Empress betrayed

Another character who steals the scene, Teresa Cristina has achieved a feat: making the audience cheer against the character who is in the title of the novel. The emperor, Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello), is a classic left-hand male, without any charm, who only appears to deliver catchphrases. No wonder it gained the reputation of “banana” on social networks.

To make matters worse, as much as the plot tries to convince that the monarch’s great love is Luísa (Mariana Ximenes), it is very difficult to make the spectators cheer against the empress, a good woman, who is mercilessly betrayed in her own home and need to swallow all kinds of frogs.

The situation is reminiscent of Novo Mundo (2017), by the same authors, in which the public took the pains of Leopoldina (Leticia Colin) and execrated Domitila (Agatha Moreira), who was branded as a villain and a destroyer of homes.

At the same time, if Selton Mello plays a serious Pedro, almost without energy, Leticia Sabatella manages to convey all sides of her character, from her sweetness to all the suffering she experiences because of her husband’s lies. The scene where she gave an opera singing performance during a party, for example, was highly praised on the networks.

Teresa and Dolores are two points that shine in a series full of flaws, ranging from the direction to the comic cores that are not at all funny. The question is: how long will the two be able to carry the plot?

Globo's only unpublished soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo.

