Workers born in April can withdraw emergency aid

Informal workers registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) born in March can withdraw, as of today (5), the seventh installment of the 2021 emergency aid. The money was deposited in the digital savings accounts of Caixa Econômica Federal on October 23rd.

Resources can also be transferred to a checking account at no cost to the user. Until now, they could only be handled through the Caixa Tem application, which allows the payment of domestic bills (water, electricity, telephone and gas), bills, purchases in virtual stores or purchases with the QR code (advanced version of the bars) in machines of partner establishments.

In case of doubts, Caixa’s 111 telephone exchange is open from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, the beneficiary can consult the site help.caixa.gov.br.

Emergency aid was created in April of last year by the federal government to assist vulnerable people affected by the covid-19 pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to single-parent mothers and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the payment round had seven installments ranging from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, received R$250; the single-parent family, headed by a woman, received R$375; and people who live alone received R$150.

Rules

Under the established rules, the aid was paid to families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages, as long as the income per person was less than half the minimum wage. The beneficiary had to have been considered eligible by December 2020, as there was no new application phase. For those who receive Bolsa Família, the most advantageous value rule continued to apply, whether the portion paid in the social program or the emergency aid.

The program would end with the fourth installment, deposited in July and withdrawn in August, but it was extended until October, with the same amounts for the benefit.

THE Brazil Agency has developed a question-and-answer guide on emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria to receive the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family to access the aid.

* Andreia Verdelio collaborated

