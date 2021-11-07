Worlds 2021: EDG Players Reveal Possible Champions for Their Skins

THE EDG won the DAMWON Kia at the end of Worlds 2021 and won his first world title. In addition to the Summoner’s Cup and champion rings, players will also be able to choose a champion to have custom team skins.

At the post-final press conference, the EDG team was undecided as to which characters will choose to receive these skins.

the top laner Flanders revealed that he is thinking about choosing a skin for the serious or Jayce. He played both characters in the final of Worlds 2021.

The hunter Jiejie he is still undecided about his choice, and has only replied that he will choose a champion to represent him.

The mid laner and MVP scout he doesn’t have a champion in mind either, but he stressed that he will choose one he used in the final.

The shooter viper gave three character options to win the EDG skin: Ezreal, Aphelios or Lucian If Ezreal’s request is granted by Riot, it would be the champion’s third team skin. See all the skins of the world of LoL.

Support already meiko is in doubt between the Lulu, Yuumi and Nami. Of these three, the player only used Lulu in the final. Nami is also a champion who has already received themed skin from the World Cup.

The main rule for choosing champions is that the player must have played at least once with the character in question during the world.

