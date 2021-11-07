Worlds 2021: EDG surprises, beats DAMWON Kia and secures the world title in LoL

THE EDG surprised everyone and took the title world of loL back to China. In a hotly contested series, the LPL team won the DAMWON Kia, until then current champion, and guaranteed the cup of Worlds 2021. It is EDG’s first title in the LoL world.

Game 1

EDG was the team that debuted the series of the final with a victory, with a great performance by the hunter JieJie, who played as Jarvan, dictated the rhythm of the match. The Chinese team also controlled the Elemental Dragons well, and at 32 minutes was already on the opposing base using the Baron’s buff to destroy all inhibitors.

With almost 10,000 gold in front, EDG had no difficulties to win the fight in the 35th minute and secure the GG.

1-0 for @EDG_Edward in the Grand Final of the #Worlds2021.

game 2

If the first game was totally dominated by EDG, in the second, DAMWON Kia showed why they are the current world champion. The South Koreans controlled the match from start to finish and Canyon put on a show with his Qiyana.

It reached a point in the game that even with engages that looked good, the LPL team couldn’t fight anymore, and was won in the 32nd minute, with an abstes score of 22-3 for DK.

Game 3

In the third game again EDG had a good start to the game and established a small golden advantage early on. DAMWON sought not to let this advantage go off and gained control of the Elemental Dragons.

The moments that really brought DK back into the game were the team fights, with Showmaker making excellent entries with his Syllas. In the 35th minute, the current world champions invaded the base of EDG and won, being one victory away from the second world championship.

THE @DWGKIA do not forgive! 🙅‍♂️ Nexus on the ground and 2-1 in their favor.

Game 4

If in the third game Canyon dominated, in the fourth game it was JieJie’s turn to stand out and lead his team to victory. From the beginning, the EDG hunter invaded his opponent and managed to steal buffs and fields in the jungle, always being one step ahead.

He managed to transfer the advantage to other lanes, and even in a stopped game, the LPL team little by little guaranteed all the Elemental Dragons. At 30 minutes, EDG guaranteed the Barão and used the buff to invade the enemy base, guaranteeing GG at 32 minutes.

Game 5

In the fifth and final game it was Flandre’s turn to shine with his Kennen. EDG got an advantage over the top laaner early on, and little by little it opened up the DAMWON map. The LPL team also held good control of the Elemental Dragons and used this as a win condition, especially for 5v5 matches.

During the match, the fights were getting better and better for EDG, who with Barão’s second buff in hand, left for DAMWON’s base and ended the game after 40 minutes!

