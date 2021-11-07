Zayla will be unmasked in In Times of the Emperor; understand

Zayla went too far in Nos Tempos do Imperador, the girl tried to drug Samuel (Michel Gomes) and tasted her own poison when the boy changed glasses and she was the one who ended up passed out. In addition, she has been blackmailing Pilar to keep the doctor away from Samuel, but the days of malice against the engineer’s romance with Pilar are numbered.

Zayla’s blackmail is revealed in In Times of the Emperor

It all starts with Guebo suspecting that Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) ended up with Samuel under pressure from Zayla. The engineer is also suspicious and begins to pay more attention to the actions of the ex-fiancée, which leads him to notice when the woman is doping her drink.

After that, Zayla apologizes to Samuel in In Times of the Emperor, who asks him to stay away from her, but she doesn’t give up. The daughter of Olu (Rogério Brito) and Cândida (Dani Ornellas) continues with plans and lies, until she is unmasked.

In the chapter that airs on November 17, 2021, a Wednesday, the girl will be confronted by her own mother – who was following in her footsteps – in front of her father, Samuel and Pilar.

The following day, a chapter aired on November 18, 2021, Thursday, she will confess to her blackmail against Pilar.

What was the blackmail?

Zayla had investigated Samuel’s past in Nos Tempos do Imperador and discovered that the former was called Jorge and was wanted for the death of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bonfim). In addition, she came across the information that the boy’s manumission letter was false.

Because of the findings, she went to Pilar and said she would reveal all of Samuel’s secrets to Tonico (Alexandre Nero) if the girl didn’t get away from him. The doctor broke up with her lover and began a sham relationship with Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch).

Are Pilar and Samuel coming back?

After Zayla’s blackmail in In Times of the Emperor is revealed, the couple will resume their romance. In the chapter scheduled to air on November 18, the doctor and engineer will return to the status of engaged, according to the summary provided by TV Globo.

*Matter based on what was released by the telenovela’s broadcaster so far, changes can be made to the chapters without prior notice.

