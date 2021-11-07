Zé Neto breaks the silence and says goodbye after Marília Mendonça’s funeral: “Will to scream”

Close since the beginning of his career, Zé Neto said goodbye to Marília Mendonça in a moving post; Look

The singer Ze Neto, from the duo with christian, published a touching text in honor of his eternal friend Marília Mendonça. This Sunday (7), he opened his heart.

“You know that lump in your throat, that urge to scream, that mixture of anguish, fear and longing Because that’s how I feel now“he stated.

The singer then said goodbye to his friend in an outburst. “Go with God, my friend. Go with God, queen of suffering. Go with God, mother of Leo. Go with God, girl. Go with God Marília Mendonça. I swear to God that if I knew that this video of our hug would be the last? I was never going to let you go”, he stated while sharing his latest record with his friend.

Ze Neto then he reflected on life and positioned the death of the sertaneja as an apprenticeship. “Our life is a blow and each day we live as if we can control the time. We need to review our concepts. Don’t leave it for tomorrow, what we can do today. Always kiss as if it were the last kiss, hug as if it were the last hug and love without limits. May God comfort the hearts of these families, of these five lives that we left., ended it.

INTERNATIONAL SHOCK

Last Saturday (06) the Latin Grammy paid a special tribute to Marília Mendonça, after her sudden death, and made a point of praising the singer’s talent.

“Marília Mendonça was a promising young singer/songwriter and voice of a new generation of country music in Brazil”, he wrote Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy on Twitter profile.

