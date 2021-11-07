Zico promised Flamengo shirt and won three times in casino roulette – 11/07/2021

The campaign that led Flamengo to their first Libertadores title had two spells in Paraguay, in Asuncion, when the club faced Paraguayans Cerro Porteño and Olimpia during the group stage and it was on one of the trips that Zico had a moment. of luck in a casino.

In an interview with Mauro Cezar Pereira on the program divided, of UOL Channel, journalist Dudu Monsanto tells one of the stories present in the podcast number (unconvincing) 81, which rescues stories of the conquest of the world title of Flamengo in 1981, from the assembly of the team that was Brazilian champion, passing by Libertadores to the title against Liverpool in Japan.

Dudu Monsanto says that the promise of a Flamengo shirt to a Zico fan was followed by a lucky moment of Galinho de Quintino on the roulette wheel while passing through the hotel’s casino where the roman-black team was staying for the Libertadores games in Paraguay .

“Flamengo had never even played Libertadores, so there are thousands of very entertaining backstage stories. There is, for example, Paraguay, players after the match there against Olimpia or Cerro go to the casino of the hotel Ita Enramada and start there in the one about playing roulette and he never gave the number that nobody bet, then the croupier said: ‘Zico, I’m a fan. Give me a shirt.’ Zico said: ‘but how am I going to give you the shirt, you are taking all my money away here?'”.

“Mysteriously, Zico said: ‘if you get a 10, tomorrow you can go to the hotel and I’ll give you a shirt.’

