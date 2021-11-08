10.5% of adults in the world live with diabetes, but not everyone is aware of the condition.

The number of people living with diabetes continues to grow, according to data collected for the 10th edition of the Diabetes Atlas of the IDF (International Diabetes Federation). Today, 10.5% of adults — about 537 million people — live with the disease worldwide. The growth of the condition in the last two years was 16%, representing more than 74 million cases.

Diabetes is in increasing evolution “and has not been contained, until now, by any action, decision, in relation to the disease”, says the endocrinologist Rosane Kupfer, president of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes – Regional of Rio de Janeiro (SBD -RJ). In the last issue, the proportion of people with diabetes was that one in 11 adult people in the world were living with diabetes.

More than 530 million people live with diabetes worldwide and many do not know the diagnosis (Image: Reproduction/RossHelen/Envato)

Of all adults living with diabetes, 44.7% are unaware of their diagnosis. In other words, these people live without disease control and, most likely, have never measured their glucose level. In these circumstances, the disease and complications of the condition can be fatal.

Trend is for the number of diabetics to grow even more

According to IDF projections, if the diabetes landscape is not altered and new global health policies are not implemented, the disease’s growth will continue. The total number is forecast to increase to 643 million (11.3%) by 2030 and to 783 million (12.2%) by 2045.

In 2021, it is estimated that 6.7 million adults will die from the disease and/or its complications, which is caused by the lack of control of the condition. In parallel, the Diabetes Atlas indicates that 81% of adults with the disease live in developing countries. This means that the proper treatment is not always available to the patient and this is a decisive factor for having quality of life.

Still in 2019, the number of Brazilians with diabetes was already 16.8 million. “This is not an estimate of people who are being treated, but of people who have diabetes”, recalls the endocrinologist. “It’s a lot of people, almost 20 million”, he reinforces. So far, the rate of growth of the disease nationally has not been released.

Diabetes: rapid diagnosis is essential

“The terrible food choices that the world is making, especially this western lifestyle, where you can see that obesity is increasing a lot, a lot of overweight people, a lot of people with pre-diabetes, which is a very high risk category for getting diabetic ”, explains the endocrinologist about factors that contribute to the increase in cases.

According to the doctor, individuals at high risk for diabetes should have an annual exam over 35 years of age. In this group, there are the following patient profiles: person with diagnosed cases of the disease in the family; hypertensive individuals; overweight or obese people; and women who had diabetes during pregnancy.

Now, the person who does not have any risk factors must have a blood glucose test annually after 45 years of age. “You have to have a blood test, because diabetes is a disease that doesn’t have symptoms, at least in the beginning. That’s not to say she’s not hurting inside [do organismo]”, says Kupfer.

So far, diabetes has no cure, but there are treatments for the control and stability of the disease. “The earlier the diagnosis and control, the less problems the person will have”, highlights the doctor. Without control, the patient can have cardiovascular problems — the main cause of mortality in the disease —, for example. emergence of kidney, arterial and vision problems, which can even reach blindness.

It is worth noting that the complete Diabetes Atlas will be published on December 6th. In it will be available more details about the evolution of the disease, including between countries.

Source: IDF and Agência Brasil