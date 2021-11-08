11 Chinese cars that may arrive in Brazil in 2022

If you’re still prejudiced against Chinese cars, you better change your mind. Over the years, models have evolved more and more. As a result, several Chinese automakers began to compete on equal terms with traditional brands in the automotive sector, including in Brazil. The greatest proof of this is the Chinese-Brazilian Caoa Chery, which occupies the 10th place among the automakers in the Brazilian market, with almost twice the sales of Ford (32,365 against 16,499).

In addition to Caoa Chery, other Chinese companies are also eyeing the Brazilian market. In addition to JAC Motors, which launched the e-JS1 and e-JS1 EXT electrics recently, BYD also plans to offer zero-emission models in the country very soon. Another automaker about to arrive in Brazil is Great Wall, which acquired the Mercedes-Benz plant in Iracemápolis (SP), and which promises several new features for the coming years. Check out 11 Chinese cars that should arrive in Brazil starting next year.





Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro Photo: Disclosure

1. Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro

Already caught in tests in Brazil, the Caoa Tiggo 5X Pro will be the restyled of the current Tiggo 5X. Scheduled to debut as early as 2022, the SUV will have changes in both design and mechanics. Aesthetically, the changes come down to the new front and rear bumpers. The front grille will be larger than the current one, and will be hexagonal in shape. At the rear, the lights are now connected by a silver ruler.

Inside, the console will have lines inspired by the Tiggo 7, with the right to a multimedia center with a floating aspect and a digital instrument panel. According to information from Quatro Rodas Magazine and Autos Segredos website, the 1.5 turbo flex engine with 150 hp and 210 Nm of torque must be kept under the hood. However, the automatic transmission of dual clutch and 6 speeds must be replaced by an automatic of the CVT type.





BYD Han Photo: Disclosure

2. BYD Han

The BYD Han electric sedan should be the Chinese automaker’s first passenger car offered in Brazil. Designed by the Chinese brand’s international design team, the electric sedan draws attention for its neat look, which received the international iF Design 2021 award. At the front, the LED headlights are interconnected by a chrome bar with details inspired by ancient Chinese armour. Inside, the BYD Han features a 12.8” swivel multimedia center. The internal finish has luxurious materials.

Under the hood, the more powerful BYD Han EV features two electric motors. Together, they offer 494 hp and 680 Nm. With all-wheel drive, the sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 and reaches 190 km/h of top speed. The electric range varies between 550 km and 605 km, depending on the version. Although BYD has not yet revealed when the sedan will be officially launched in Brazil, the first units of the model have already arrived in the country, which indicates that the BYD Han should soon arrive in the Brazilian market, as early as 2022.





New Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Photo: Disclosure

3. Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro

The Tiggo 7 Pro should be one of Caoa Chery’s main innovations for 2022. It is the new generation of the model, which debuted in China in 2019. In Brazil, the strategy chosen by Caoa Chery may be similar to that adopted with the Arrizo sedan 6. As the Tiggo 7 Plus is based on the new generation of Tiggo 7, the new SUV should arrive in the country next year along with the Plus version, which brings a more refined finish.

The design of the new Tiggo 7 Pro follows the current visual identity of the Chinese automaker. The interior was completely renovated, and gained a 10.2″ multimedia center with a floating aspect. The highlight of the Tiggo 7 Pro should be the debut of an unprecedented light-hybrid version that promises to do 17 km/l with gasoline. It combines a 1.5 turbo with a 48V electric starter. The set offers 170 hp and 250 Nm. The exchange is an automatic of the CVT type.





BYD Song Plus Photo: Disclosure

4. BYD Song Plus

In addition to the Han sedan, BYD also plans to offer the SUV Song Plus in the Brazilian market as early as 2022. With a bold look and the promise of running up to 1,200 km on just one tank of fuel, the BYD Song Plus has already been registered with the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), and will be one of the main bets of the Chinese automaker in Brazil.

Under the hood, the hybrid versions of the BYD Song Plus feature a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine with 110 hp and 135 Nm associated with an electric motor. Together they deliver a combined power of up to 198 hp and 325 Nm of torque. The gearbox is an automated 7-speed dual-clutch, and the model also has an all-electric driving mode. The range is up to 110 km in the most powerful version and 51 km in the most affordable configurations.





Great Wall Poer Photo: Disclosure

5. Great Wall Poer

Before producing cars in Brazil, Great Wall can offer the Poer model in the country as early as 2022. Initially imported, the average pickup with a load capacity of more than 1 ton (1,050 kg) should be the main bet of the Chinese automaker in the Brazilian market , since the segment is one of the hottest in the country. Therefore, Poer will bet on a full list of equipment, which should offer semi-autonomous driving technologies and technological resources such as the 9” multimedia center.

In China, Poer has three engine options. The first one is a 2.0 petrol turbo with 190 hp and 360 Nm. The other is a 2.0 turbo diesel with 163 hp and 400 Nm of torque. There is also a 200 hp electric version, which offers 405 km of range. Always with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the pickup can have front wheel drive or 4×4, depending on the version. In Brazil, Great Wall Poer will have strong opponents, such as the Chevrolet S10 and Toyota Hilux.





BYD Tang Photo: Disclosure

6. BYD Tang

BYD’s third novelty for Brazil should be the SUV Tang. With a capacity for 7 passengers, BYD Tang follows the current visual identity of the Chinese automaker. Already caught in tests in the country, the SUV has two electric motors, one on each axle, which offer 516 hp of combined power. All-wheel drive, and according to BYD, the Tang accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

Inside, the BYD Tang features the 12.8” swivel media center, and features leather seats with ventilation and heating functions, 12 speakers and 31-color ambient lighting. Equipped with an 86.4 kWh battery, the BYD Tang can be recharged from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes on a continuous current of 110 kW. The range of the BYD Tang is 505 km, and the SUV should arrive in Brazil in 2022.





Haval H6 Photo: Disclosure

7. Great Wall Haval H6

Along with the medium-sized Poer pickup, the Chinese Great Wall should also bring the Haval H6 SUV to Brazil. The best seller in China, the Haval H6 is a midsize SUV the size of the Chevrolet Equinox. The third generation of the model was launched in 2020, and it features a more mature design than the first generations of the SUV. If you really come to Brazil, the Haval H6 must be positioned between the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 and the Tiggo 8.

In China, the new Haval H6 has two engine and two transmission options. One is a 1.5 turbo engine with 171 hp and 285 Nm. The other is a 2.0 turbo with 227 hp and 385 Nm. The gearbox can be manual 6-speed or automated dual-clutch 7-speed. One of the highlights of the Haval H6 is the new, very modern interior, which features a digital panel and a 12” central display. The new SUV still doesn’t have a date to arrive in Brazil, despite having already been registered with the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).





Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Photo: Disclosure

8. Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Already spotted in tests in Brazil, the new Tiggo 8 Pro should be one of the main launches by Caoa Chery in 2022. With a new look and a more refined finish, the Tiggo 8 Pro will not be a replacement for the current model. The new 7-seater SUV will be produced in Anapolis (GO), and should be offered in a price range above.

Under the hood, the new Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro must keep the current 1.6 turbo of 187 hp and 275 Nm that equips the Tiggo 8, as well as the 7-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox. The equipment list, however, will be more crowded. Among the standard items, the new Tiggo 8 Pro should bring 8 airbags, seats with electrical adjustments and heating or cooling functions, as well as a new multimedia center.





Exeed LX Photo: Disclosure

9. Caoa Exeed LX

Caoa prepares for the launch of the luxury brand Exeed in Brazil. The first model of Chery’s sophisticated division to reach the domestic market should be the SUV Exeed LX, which has already been spotted in tests in the country. The SUV is based on the Tiggo 7, but has a different design than Chery’s model. The interior is also exclusive, with an emphasis on the instrument panel and the multimedia center, which have 12.3” each. Visually, the set resembles the MBUX central of the Mercedes A-Class.

Under the hood, the mechanical set will be the same that equips the Tiggo 8. Like the other SUVs by Caoa Chery, the Exeed LX should also be produced at the factory of the Sino-Brazilian brand in Anápolis (GO). However, the SUV still does not have an official launch date in the country, and may arrive only in the middle of next year or just in 2023.





Exeed VX Photo: Disclosure

10. Caoa Exeed VX

Another launch from Caoa Exeed should be the SUV VX. Positioned at the top of the Chinese automaker’s portfolio, the Exeed VX follows the same recipe as the LX model, which is based on the Tiggo 7. With a capacity for 7 occupants, the VX is a more refined version of the Tiggo 8. However, the Exxed VX has a distinctive design and a more luxurious finish than the SUV already sold in Brazil.

The Exeed LX has two engine options in China. The most affordable uses the same set as the national Tiggo 8. The more powerful version is equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine of 254 hp and 389 Nm. Both versions always come with an automated transmission of 7-speed double clutch. The drive can be front or all-wheel drive, and like the Exceed LX, the VX model should arrive in Brazil in the middle of next year or just in 2023.







Haval Jolion Photo: Disclosure

11. Great Wall Haval Jolion

Great Wall should also bring the SUV Haval Jolion to Brazil. It is slightly smaller than the Haval H6, and is similar in size to the Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Taos. Considered to be one of the Great Wall models produced at the Iracemápolis (SP) plant, the Haval Jolion should initially arrive in the country imported. The design draws attention, and follows the current visual identity of the Chinese automaker.

Under the hood, the Chinese SUV has a 1.5 turbo engine of 150 hp and 220 Nm. The gearbox is an automated dual-clutch 7-speed, and front-wheel drive. Inside, Haval Jolion features a digital dashboard and floating-looking multimedia center. Like the other Great Wall models, Haval Jolion is not yet scheduled for launch in Brazil, and may arrive in the middle of next year or later.