12 DF bets hit five numbers in this Saturday’s Mega-Sena

posted on 11/07/2021 9:57 PM / updated on 11/07/2021 9:58 PM



All 12 bets were simple six numbers – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The draw this Saturday (6/11) for the 2426 Mega-Sena contest (with the numbers 05-11-24-27-32-57) did not have a winner for the main prize, but there were (many) people who came close to taking the jackpot. 12 bets from the Federal District hit five numbers in the modality and almost became millionaires.

All 12 bets were simple six numbers. Each one got exactly R$ 25,132.53. Tickets were registered in various locations in the capital, such as Planaltina, Gama, Águas Claras and more.

Two bets came from Casa Lotérica Primavera (Edifício Bahamas Center), in Águas Claras. Another ticket came from this region, this time registered at the Casa Lotérica Águas Claras (Av. das Araucárias).

Other two bets came from Gama, from Casa Lotérica Central da Sorte (DF 480, CH Arco Íris) and Casa Lotérica Sort Shop (St. Central AE Leste). Planaltina was also lucky, registered at the Casa Lotérica Lance Certo (SRNA EQ 05).

Another ticket came from Ceilândia, registered at Casa Lotérica Ceilândia (EQNN 23/25, Bl. A). There was also a bet by Asa Norte, held at the Casa Lotérica Nacional (Bloco H, Central Ed. Brasília).

Two more lucky players placed bets on the South Multiple Activity Sector — Casa Lotérica Esquina da Sorte (Section 3) — and on Estância Mestre D’Armas — Casa Lotérica Estância I (SH Mte. D’Armas, mod Q).

Finally, two other tickets were made in the DF through electronic betting (in which Caixa does not disclose the region for safety).

It is worth remembering that across the country, 249 people hit the five numbers in this Saturday’s Mega (6/11), another 15,271 selected four numbers and got R$585.42 in their pockets.