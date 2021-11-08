19-year-old man arrested after ‘marrying’ a 13-year-old teenager

Renato Manfrim – Special for MS

(credit: PMMG/Disclosure)

In Conceição das Alagoas, Triângulo Mineiro, a 19-year-old man was arrested last Saturday night (6/11), on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable 13-year-old girl, after the Military Police (PM) discovered that for about a month, they lived as husband and wife in a city residence.

The girl reported to the military and also to members of the Guardianship Council, according to the police record, that she decided to live with the suspect because she was abused with curses by her grandfather, with whom she previously lived, since the mother is homeless and chemically dependent and the father, died when she was eight years old.

The girl also told the military that she had been dating the suspect for three months.

Also according to the record of the PM of Conceição das Alagoas, the suspect said that, initially, he became friends with the teenager and, some time later, they started dating.

He was sent to the Police Station on duty of the Civil Police of Conceição das Alagoas for the next steps.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) will investigate the crime.