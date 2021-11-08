2 stocks with potential today

Today we will comment on the quarterly results of Embraer (EMBR3) and M. Dias Branco (MDIA3). The aircraft manufacturer had more requests for larger aircraft, which tend to have a higher value. The manufacturer of foods such as pasta and cookies kept the margin stable, even in a period of increase in input costs, mainly wheat, which is pegged to the dollar.

Embraer is more efficient and has more orders for more expensive aircraft

Embraer (EMBR3) released its results for the third quarter. The Brazilian manufacturer of commercial aircraft and executive jets had already disclosed its operational and sales preview, indicating another good quarter that has materialized.

The company delivered a total of nine commercial aircraft and 21 executive jets, in addition to increasing its firm order base (backlog) from US$15.9 billion to US$16.8 billion, driven by higher orders for E2 generation aircraft with highest average ticket. Net revenue totaled R$ 5.01 billion, a growth of 22% compared to 2020.

The main highlight was the operational efficiency measures, after the cancellation of the transaction with Boeing, which is beginning to bear fruit. Historically with bad seasonality for Embraer, it was the first third quarter of free cash generation in 10 years (R$123.3 million), even with lower delivery volume.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for non-recurring effects was R$ 410.7 million, a margin of 8.2%, reversing the operating loss of the previous year. In accounting terms, Embraer still presented a net loss of R$179 million, although this is an amount lower than in the third quarter of 2020.

With the positive surprise of operating results, Embraer revised its projections for the end of 2021, maintaining all delivery and revenue metrics and changing the free cash flow forecast upwards. Now, according to the company, this indicator will end the year in a positive field around US$ 100 million or above that (R$ 550 million or more, at the current exchange rate).

The total indebtedness remains at pandemic levels, above R$ 20 billion, but with exposure mostly in dollars, which explains the increase in the amount in reais from the second to the third quarter, due to the exchange rate variation in the period. The company continues with a cash position more than sufficient for its short-term obligations, around 3 times.

With the second consecutive quarter of free cash generation, Embraer seems to have taken one of the main concerns off its back, which was precisely the continuation of the strong cash burn rate observed during the pandemic period. Now with the flow turning to the positive field and with good visibility, Embraer guarantees a robust balance sheet, with a strong cash position and a leaner operation than in the pre-pandemic period. Given the numbers, Embraer shares rose 6.77% on Friday (5), quoted at R$23.18.

In addition, the partnerships of the company’s new division, Eve, a subsidiary that develops urban vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL), with great growth potential, are underway at an accelerated pace. We see the company with good prospects for continuing to gain market share with its new E2 models, which are more efficient, quieter and with technology superior to others on the market.

Strong quarterly numbers from M. Dias Branco

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) reported its results for the third quarter of the year, showing strong numbers, with growth in revenue, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and profit. The manufacturer of foods such as pasta and biscuits kept the margin stable, even in a period of rising input costs, especially wheat, which is pegged to the dollar. With this, the company is once again proving its resilience and, therefore, we expect a positive impact on the shares in the short term.

Net revenue has been growing throughout 2021, with volumes recovering and average prices increasing. In the third quarter, the company reported net revenue of R$ 2.1 billion, a growth of 7% compared to the same period in 2020 and 10% compared to the previous quarter.

Volumes remained stable compared to previous months, but there is still a retraction compared to last year, when there was an atypical increase in demand. The company continued with the strategy of passing on price to maintain margins, with the average price in R$/Kg growing 12% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 9% compared to the second quarter of 2021. This strategy results in a loss in the company’s market share, prioritizing revenue and margins.

Gross margin for the quarter was around 31.4%, versus 32% in the same period in 2020 and 27.8% in the second quarter. There was a structural reduction in expenses, due to productivity and efficiency programs carried out in recent quarters. However, this did not prevent the company from suffering a drop of 3 percentage points in the Ebitda margin in the annual comparison. But in the year, it was the first quarter with an Ebitda margin in the double digits.

Net income totaled R$196 million, 38.2% up on the second quarter and 25.9% down on the same period in 2020. In the year-on-year comparison, there was a non-recurring effect of revenue from credit recognition extemporaneous.