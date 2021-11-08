5 scientifically proven anti-anxiety habits

In addition to natural remedies, some everyday habits can also be great allies with regard to combating anxiety, a mental health disorder that has been affecting many people, especially in the midst of the pandemic. Check out some of them, which have even been tested in scientific studies.

regular sleep

According to a study in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine, sleep deprivation can increase anxiety levels. Meanwhile, a study in the journal Nature claims that a good night’s sleep can dramatically improve anxiety the next day.

Experts recommend staying away from screens (television, cell phone, computer) for an hour before bedtime, avoiding heavy meals before bed, creating a calm, clean, dark environment in the bedroom, and using a relaxing scent such as lavender or chamomile in the environment.

Balanced diet

A study published in the journal Nutrients presented the relationship between balanced diet and mental health, claiming that a diet of saturated fats and sugar can lead to higher levels of anxiety. Recently, an article published in Frontiers in Psychiatry showed that artificial sweeteners and gluten can increase anxiety, while ketogenic diets (characterized by the elimination of almost all carbohydrate-rich foods, such as bread and rice, and increased consumption of high-fat foods good) can contribute to the reduction of anxiety.

Physical exercises

Several studies have shown that exercise can reduce anxiety. One of them, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, found that practicing the activity regularly has a positive impact on the “pathophysiological processes” of the disease.

Low alcohol and caffeine consumption

Alcohol and caffeine can worsen anxiety symptoms, as shown by a study by the Society for the Study of Addiction. According to researchers, reducing alcohol consumption can improve frequency and reduce anxiety.

Meditation

According to an American Psychological Association publication, meditation can reduce stress hormones and thus control anxiety as it helps regulate breathing, connect with the body, and calm the mind.

