5 tips to eat less and not go hungry

lose weight with health and not starving is something that virtually all overweight people want. We know that the accumulation of body fat can turn into obesity and favor the appearance of several other diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension and even cancer. Therefore, the search for better health is directly linked to the loss of excess weight.

It is a fact that, in order to eliminate fat from the body, it is necessary to have a caloric deficit – to expend more energy than you consume. For this, two strategies are clear: increase the expenditure of calories with physical exercise and reduce consumption by eating less. However, many people find it extremely difficult to lose weight, especially when it comes to reducing the amount of food in their diet.

Cutting everything off at once and imposing a very aggressive dietary restriction are common attitudes of those who want to lose weight. However, in addition to being dangerous to health, these drastic measures are not sustainable for long periods and end up becoming ineffective. To help people eat less, without going hungry, nutritionist Susan Bowerman has separated five attitudes that need to be avoided. Check out:

1) Avoid being distracted during meals

When eating, it is essential to pay attention only to the food. “When the focus is on television, the internet, mobile or work and not on the plate, it’s easy to extrapolate. Focus on the taste, smell and appearance of the food. If you’re at home, eat sitting at the table, with soft music to the background,” recommends Susan.

2) No filling the plate at once

Do you know when we first eat with our eyes? Yeah, that could be a mistake. The ideal, according to the expert, is to take small portions of food, to avoid possible exaggeration. “Most of us tend not to want to waste food. So, in order not to eat more than you should, at the risk of regretting it later, think about how hungry you are before serving yourself. This will help reduce about 20 % of calories ingested,” he says.

3) Fasting for too long can be dangerous

“If your strategy is to space the times between meals and snacks, try to rethink. Going without food for a long time makes you eat too much as soon as you have the opportunity. It’s that every three or four hours the body sends a message warning you that you need food. Therefore, plan your meals, especially if you are going to leave the house. Also invest in more protein to postpone hunger, “advises the nutritionist.

4) Stress will make you eat more; run away from him (at least during meals)

“Nervousness makes you eat more calories than you should. So find other ways to deal with stress: talk to a friend, go for a walk, or have a cup of tea. If you find yourself binge-eating, write it down on a piece of paper. that you’re feeling at that moment. This will help you figure out what your overeating triggers are and apply the brake for a minute or two, long enough for you to get control of yourself,” says Susan.

5) Don’t Chew Fast

“It takes the brain about 20 minutes to register that the stomach is full. That’s why people who eat fast may feel good at first, but they’ll feel sick later. So, eat in front of the mirror. Lots of food. people eat more slowly when they see each other. Also try to eat in stages – first the salad and then the meat. And include foods rich in fiber, which require more chewing,” concludes the expert.

Source: Susan Bowerman, nutrition expert and Global Director of Nutrition Training for Herbalife Nutrition.