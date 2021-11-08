54 municipalities in Ceará are on “high” or “very high” alert for Covid-19; see list

A total of 54 municipalities in Ceará are at “high” or “very high” alert level, according to data from IntegraSUS, a platform of the Secretariat of Health of Ceará (Sesa), collected during epidemiological weeks 43 and 44, between the 24th October and this Saturday, November 6th. In relation to the other municipalities, 61 are classified as “low” and 69 are in “moderate” alert, as defined by the state health portfolio. (See list at end of article)

The Cariri macro-region registers nine of the 19 municipalities with very high alert levels, including the cities of Juazeiro do Norte and Barbalha, with 278 thousand and 55 thousand inhabitants, respectively, according to a projection by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Crato, the second largest city in the region, with 133,000 people, is at a moderate alert level. In July this year, there were 121 cities with very high alerts in the state.

Covid-19 in Ceará (Photo: IntegraSUS)

The occupation of beds in Cariri is the highest among the five regions, according to data consolidated at 15:10 this Sunday. In relation to beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 45.16% of the 61 active units are occupied. In the wards, the number of beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 is equivalent to less than 20% of the total available. The Maternity Hospital São Vicente de Paulo, located in Barbalha and considered a reference in the region, has all 10 adult ICU beds occupied. In Juazeiro do Norte, 49.7% of the population completed the vaccination schedule, with two doses or a single dose.

After Cariri, the Fortaleza macro-region appears as the second with the highest number of bed occupancy. In the capital, Hospital Leonardo da Vinci (HELV) has 11 of 17 ICU beds occupied, while Hospital São José has two of 20 active beds with patients. In child care, the Hospital Albert Sabin has only one unoccupied ICU bed, out of the eight that are active (87.5% occupancy), while in the infirmary there are 19 beds out of 25 active beds. In total, the city has 46.43% of occupation of ICUs and 67.65% of wards.

Considering all public and private hospitals in the state that serve Covid-19, there are 39.81% occupation of ICU beds and 35.84% of wards. In total, 22 patients await transfer to beds in the state, four waiting for a place in ICUs and 18 in wards. Fortaleza (5), Sobral (2) and Juazeiro do Norte (2) are the cities with the highest number of requests for beds.

Until this Sunday, 24,503 Cearenses died by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data this morning from IntegraSUS. In total, there were more than 944,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 15,400 that are under investigation in the state. In October this year, Covid-19 deaths were down 85% from the same month last year — from 355 to 54 records.

Vaccination

The number of people from Ceará who completed the vaccination schedule — with two doses or a single dose of the vaccine — reached 5.1 million people from Ceará, an amount equivalent to 55.3% of the state’s population, according to IBGE projection. Already with at least one of the doses, even though it corresponds to less effective protection, 72.3% of all people from Ceará are immunized. This Sunday morning, an audience of 1.2 thousand people was expected at Shopping Iguatemi, in the Edson Queiroz neighborhood, in Fortaleza, to apply the third dose (D3) and recap the second (D2).

Understand the alert levels defined by Sesa

Among the criteria to define the categorization, the state ministry takes into account information such as the incidence of Covid-19 cases per day, the fatality rate of the disease and the percentage of occupied ICU beds. In relation to the pressure of care in the hospital network, for example, municipalities with availability of ICUs below 5% are considered as “very high”.

To be classified as a low alert level, considered by the folder as “new normal”, municipalities need to present a percentage of RT-PCR test positivity below 25%, in addition to ICU bed occupancy of less than 70% of the corresponding macro-region.

