5G: country has to install up to 1 million antennas to achieve national coverage

For Brazil to reach national coverage with 5G, the new generation of mobile internet will require an amount of antennas five to 10 times greater than the current one.

In other words, between 515 thousand and 1 million compared to what we currently have in the country, with 4G internet, says Conexis Brasil Digital, which brings together communication and connectivity companies.

According to the 5G auction notice, Brazil has 103,000 installed communication antennas.

On the legal issue, the capitals will need municipal norms with high adherence to the General Law of Antennas, which establishes general guidelines for the implementation of telecommunications network infrastructure throughout Brazil.

These standards will not only be necessary in capitals, where 5G will arrive first, but also in smaller cities, with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, for example, which must be covered by July 2025.

According to the Conexis survey, only seven of the 27 Brazilian capitals are ready to receive 5G technology at this time. Boa Vista, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Palmas, Porto Alegre and Porto Velho are the only ones with legislation to install enough infrastructure and antennas to implement the new mobile internet connection.

According to the auction notice, telephone companies need to implement 5G in capitals and the Federal District by July 31, 2022.

Anatel defined that 5G should work in the 26 capitals of Brazil and the Federal District in July 2022, but this does not mean that these cities will offer the frequency in all neighborhoods, as adjustments and installations will be made little by little.

“This coverage, as with other mobile technologies, will be carried out over the years. The sector invests in excess of R$ 30 billion every year and should maintain this level to bring more connectivity to the population”, said the executive president of Conexis, Marco Ferrari.

In addition, to be considered ready for the new generation of mobile internet, capitals cannot impose conditions that may affect the selection of technology, the topology of networks and the quality of services provided, they cannot require licensing for small infrastructure and they should dispense with the need for a new authorization to include the new technology or infrastructure.

For new companies that start operating, the procedure for obtaining a license should be simplified, with a period of 60 days.

Real estate valuation

The new technology, when consolidating, in addition to making a real revolution in segments such as education, health and industry, can immediately have a positive real estate impact. This is because the location where the hundreds of antennas will be installed is chosen by the companies.

Unlike traditional telephony transmission networks, 5G antennas are small and can be installed on building facades, traffic lights, signs and structures built specifically for this purpose, which facilitates, for example, deployment in rural areas.

According to Delair Dumbrosck, from the Association of Real Estate Market Leaders (Admi), the arrival of 5G could add value to the region and the properties in that location.

“At a time when the market is starting to warm up, companies are going to use this in the marketing of a real estate launch, for example. Saying that the property area already has 5G or that it will arrive soon will be attractive”, explained Dumbrosck.

While 5G is not yet consolidated nationwide, regions that already have access to the technology will be directly valued.

“Antennas currently need space and can generate visual pollution. The valuation of properties close to this technology is related to the possibilities that 5G will provide to the population of these places”, says the vice president of the Housing Union, Leonardo Scnheider.

In addition to the cost of structure and installation of the antennas, companies also pay rent when the equipment needs to be placed on private property. The General Law of Antennas does not provide for the payment of rent when it is a public place, but some Brazilian municipalities still charge.