74 songs by Marília Mendonça enter Spotify’s top 200 after an accident

posted on 11/07/2021 8:26 PM



A few hours before the tragedy in Caratinga, the singer was working on promoting the video for a new song, the track ‘Fã Clube’ – (credit: Disclosure)

The fans’ grief and pain after the death of Marília Mendonça last Friday (5/11) are now reflected in numbers. 24 hours after the accident — on Saturday (6/11) —, 74 Marília tracks entered the top 200 of Spotify Brasil, one of the main music streaming platforms in the country.

In addition to the large number of songs on the chart, Marília also leads the list in 1st and 2nd place, with forget me if you can and everyone but you, respectively. The first already totals 1.4 million reproductions, and the second: 1.1 million.

For comparison, on Thursday (4/11), Marília had 20 songs in the same ranking.

And the Queen of Suffering went further: in Spotify’s global top 200 — which organizes the most listened to music in the world, the artist has placed three tracks: forget me if you can (48th), everyone but you (68th) and sidewalk change (145th).

According to information from the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Marília Mendonça was also the most listened to artist in the country in 2020 on Spotify, Deezer and YouTube platforms. At the time, the singer and songwriter commented to the São Paulo newspaper: “Gratitude that has no size (…) I want to make it clear that I will always listen to them, because in many happy moments, the fans are my own voice.”