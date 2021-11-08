A young man is saved from kidnapping in the US thanks to a sign of domestic violence he learned on TikTok

Teenager had been missing for two days and signaled to driver of another car; kidnapper was arrested

A 16-year-old teen who lives in North Carolina, U.S, saved himself from a kidnapping on Thursday, 4 thanks to a sign to represent domestic violence that you learned on the social network TikTok. According to police in Laurel County, Kentucky, the young woman was inside a silver Toyota when she signaled to the driver of another car, who, seeing that the driver was a much older man, called the police and claimed that the girl appeared to be in danger. With the warning, police went after the car described and found it; when they stopped it, they discovered that the girl had been reported missing by her parents on Tuesday morning, 2. The kidnapper, identified as James Herbert Brick, is 61 years old and was immediately arrested by police.

The sign used by the young woman was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation in 2020, as a response to the increase in domestic violence that occurred during isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The use of the gesture went viral on TikTok and consists of three simple steps: raise your hand with the palm facing the other person (which indicates “violence at home”), touch your thumb to the palm (which means “I need help” ) and fold your fingers over your thumb (to point out that the problem is “domestic violence”). In the video below, posted by the foundation, you can see what the signal looks like.