Abel Ferreira compares Marília Mendonça to Senna: “greatness and example” – 11/07/2021

At the press conference after Palmeiras’ victory over Santos by 2-0, coach Abel Ferreira made a point of giving his feelings to singer Marília Mendonça’s relatives. Today (7), two days after the singer’s death, the coach highlighted her importance and hopes that this will help in a change in sports culture for Brazil.

“Giving feelings to all of Marília Mendonça’s family. Yesterday I followed the greatness of a woman and I think that, in fact, Brazil has many examples to change, especially the sports culture. The way she faced life reminds me of a lot of Ayrton Senna, he is an example for all Brazilians and for me. Senna was a reference for me in the sport, not only for winning, he didn’t like to lose, but he respected his opponents when he lost. Brazilian football needs to change the sporting culture. It has to know how to win and know how to lose. I learned and continue to learn in Brazilian football. And I’m the first to improve,” he declared.

Afterwards, when asked about the balance of the weeks in the last weeks of work, the commander again criticized the way football is treated in the country.

“People don’t like me to tell the truth, but this is a football game. If we want to change the culture of Brazil, I have to improve, the press has to improve, clubs, the mentality of players and managers have to to improve. Behavior generates behavior. I’m embarrassed when I see some images and people from Portugal ask me if I want to continue in this football. Football here has a lot of quality, very quality players, with players all over the world, in the biggest leagues,” he said.

“People have to realize that Brazil is the country of soccer or of soccer players. We have to make this reflection. This goes through sports culture. Passing through me, first. We have to improve our behavior. The press has to understand. what types of programs do you want to show. If I sow hatred and violence, what do I expect from the other side? Love, affection and respect for the opponent? No! You have to know how to win and lose. I like to learn, look at my mistakes and evolve , even if they sometimes fall on my head. Everyone has a very big responsibility to see what message Brazilian football can pass. I guarantee that this is the country of football players, I say with certainty from my studies and my eyes,” he added.