Abel praises Marília Mendonça, sees evolution in Palmeiras and asks: “Keep foot on the accelerator” | palm trees

– We have a lot to grow, everyone knows that we must keep our foot on the accelerator. When you win, you have to be more alert. The focus is on our goals. We see game by game as a final. That’s what the players did here today – said the coach.

And it was talking about one of the goals, the Libertadores final, that Abel Ferreira mentioned the mental aspect. After all, is it more important not to take risks with athletes for the decision or to keep your head focused?

– Right now it’s all mental, it all comes from the head. It’s not a month that I’m going to transform players. It’s all mental. It will be the ability that we will have to stay focused on game by game, sticking to the next game and continue to win, if possible – he replied.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira before Santos 0 x 2 Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli Abel Ferreira before Santos 0 x 2 Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli

And Abel Ferreira was not just about demands in his interview. The coach also highlighted an important evolution in the team’s work: the game without the ball.

– This week it was very good for the players to understand the game. The feeling I get is that, more and more, they know how to play without the ball. More and more understand the game. And when the player starts to understand the game, where are the spaces, when he has to attack depth, when he has to take stock… My role is to teach the players the game, then each one helps the team according to their characteristics – commented Abel.

+ Read more news from Palmeiras

Unlike the last two weeks, when Abel Ferreira had the middle of them to work with his team, Verdão’s next game is this Wednesday. Palmeiras enters the field to face Atlético-GO, 20:30, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

Highlights: Santos 0 x 2 Palmeiras, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão

Tribute to Marília Mendonça

Right at the beginning of the interview, the coach from Palmeira also paid tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday in a tragic plane accident.

– I would like my first words to go to Marília Mendonça. Give my feelings to the whole family. I was able to follow the greatness of a woman on television. There are many examples in Brazil to change culture, including sports culture – said Abel, who completed talking about the need for a change in the culture of Brazilian football.

– The way she faced life reminds me of Ayrton Senna, a reference, an idol for me. He was a reference in the sport not only for winning, but for the way he lost. I will have to say this. Brazilian football needs to change sports culture. We have to know how to win and lose. I learned and continue to learn in Brazilian football. And I’m the first one who has to improve – completed.

A Voz da Torcida – Leandro Bocca: “Congratulations Santos! You played like never before and lost like always”