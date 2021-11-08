Absence of Zé Neto at the wake of Marília Mendonça. Find out why!

Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, rebutted criticism that the sertanejos received after the death of Marília Mendonça in a plane crash. On social networks, internet users commented that they did not participate in the wake and that the artists’ bus was not in the procession in honor of the singer. Earlier, Zé Neto spoke on social networks and spoke about how he was feeling after losing his friend.

On Instagram, Cristiano criticized the positioning of some followers. “I was at the wake, but I was wearing a cap, mask and glasses. Zé didn’t go. When my mother died, Zé had my mother as a mother, and he didn’t go to her wake and I respected it,” he said this Sunday (7 ).

“Each one has their way of feeling pain, each one has their traumas, their anguish. You have to learn to respect that. Stop thinking that the world revolves around this shitty social network. Just what you see on social media , only what TV shows is true,” he said.

Bus of Zé Neto and Cristiano does not participate in procession with the body of Marília Mendonça

Cristiano also explained why the duo’s bus did not accompany the procession in the Fire Department truck that transported Marília Mendonça’s coffin.

“But our bus didn’t go because we had a show in Rio de Janeiro. We have two drivers. They left Goiânia, went through Rio Preto, went to Rio de Janeiro, left our team for the show in Rio, went to Valparaíso and there received the news of Marília’s death,” he justified.

“They went back to Rio de Janeiro to pick up our team and take everyone safely home. Our drivers were tired, saturated, emotionally shaken. As I demand from a professional who goes on a procession to show a bus to do nice for show to the media?” he asked.

Cristiano asks for compassion and apologizes for outburst

Cristiano also stated that he felt reassured that everyone on the team was well and at home with his family. “When you arrive, spewing words without discernment, without education, it’s guessing. What I think, what I think and it’s over. Life isn’t like that. Look at the loss we had, a trauma, a co-worker, a friend and you don’t respect,” he fired.

“You spoke about Maiara… This hurts and offends people. The person is so upset, reads the messages and charges himself thinking he’s terrible because you do this. The world is sick,” he said. Cristiano said that the minority criticized, but it hurt. He asked everyone to have compassion and apologized for the outburst.