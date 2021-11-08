Affair to Marília Mendonça, Matheuzinho makes another outburst: “No floor”

MC Matheuzinho, who had an affair with Marília Mendonça before the accident that took the singer’s life, last Friday (Nov 5), once again vented about the tragedy. “The pain of loss is inexplicable. The plug hasn’t dropped yet… and I still have no ground”, he began, on social networks.

He also thanked the messages sent by fans. “Today, still in a lot of pain, I appreciate every hug received, every word of comfort and above all, thank you for every minute lived with Marília, her family and friends, who are now also part of my life”, completed, on social networks.

“What a privilege we had! We will always keep you eternally alive in our hearts. Thanks for so much! My feelings to all Marília’s family, fans and friends. To dear Silveira and Henrique Bahia, who will always be in my heart”, he concluded.

On Friday, right after the accident, the singer revealed that he had found Marília. “Marília, my love, my heart is devastated, without ground, I don’t even know if I can write here everything I’m feeling. Hurt so much. This morning when I dropped you off at the gym, we said goodbye and promised to see each other on Sunday, we talked so much this morning, right Fifi? We talk about everything!! We lived beautiful moments and I know they were intense and happy!”, wrote Matheuzinho.

0