Afghan baby delivered to US soldier is missing







Baby is delivered to a US soldier at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan 19/08/2021 OMAR HAIDARI/via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

One Afghan baby delivered to a US soldier during the chaotic US withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan, is missing since August 19, revealed the family in an interview with the agency Reuters this Sunday,8.

Mirza Ali Ahmad and his wife Suraya reported that, in the midst of the scramble to enter the airport, they gave the little two-month-old Sohail into the hands of a soldier standing on a fence to prevent him from being crushed by the people who were there. desperate on the spot.

Once they managed to get into the airport in Kabul, the couple and their four other children (ages 3, 6, 9, and 17) began looking for the boy. According to Ahmad, who worked for 10 years as a security guard at the US embassy in the Afghan capital, he asked for help from the authorities inside the structure, but they were unable to find the baby.

According to the agency, Washington has issued warnings to try to locate Sohail, but so far he has not been located. The family, after passing through Qatar and Germany, is currently based at Fort Bliss, Texas, while awaiting documentation to legally live in the US.

The chaotic withdrawal of soldiers and civilians who helped the international coalition during the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan had several tense moments, especially after Aug. 15, when the Taliban regained political power in the country.

Hundreds of people were desperate at the airport because they feared for their lives and that of their families for having helped foreigners. Civilians were sent to several allied countries while awaiting the trip to the US.